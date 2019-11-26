CANANDAIGUA — Officials from the state Department of Environmental Conservation visited the Ontario County Landfill Nov. 4 to check on efforts by Casella Waste Services to correct violations of storm water collection requirements cited earlier this year.
The Planning & Environmental Quality Committee of the Board of Supervisors was told Monday by Casella engineer Amy Dill that after the visit, DEC officials determined that Casella was in “marginal compliance” with the storm water regulations.
“That is better than unsatisfactory,” Dill said. “There were still two issues we had to deal with and we developed a remediation plan and submitted documents to the DEC for approval.”
She identified the two unresolved issues as relating to a spillway around a collection pond and lack of grading of a soil storage area on top of a slope.
Dill also showed the committee a photograph of a geothermal system loop that Casella plans to use for a geothermal well system to heat and cool the landfill’s new maintenance building, using water from deep in the earth.
The committee also heard from interim landfill manager Mark Johnson about a drone flyover of the 389-acre landfill in the town of Seneca, designed to provide pictures to help identify odor “hot spots” and methane gas concentrations that contribute to odor.
Johnson overlaid the hot spots on a map of the landfill, showing concentrations on the east slope and near an internal haul road. He explained that the information from the drone allows Casella officials to locate new gas wells to collect the gas and pipe it to methane-fueled electrical generators on site.
Carla Jordan, the county’s director of Solid Waste Management & Sustainability, said she accepted an invitation to take a walking tour of key areas of the landfill last Wednesday and called it “very helpful.”
“I could see issues the landfill faces in certain areas. The northeast corner at County Road 5 and Routes 5&20 is a targeted area and an effort will be made to fix problems on the east slope after the holiday season,” Jordan said.
Quizzed about an uptick in odor complaints by committee member Mark Venuti, D-town of Geneva, and supervisor Dominick Vedora, D-city of Geneva, Jordan said the change in weather and temperature, plus new cell and well construction, are factors. She said the temperature impacts the air pressure which keep odors close to the ground.
“We are applying special solutions to specific areas,” Johnson said. “I’m confident the odors will go away. We are doing a lot of training and education of our staff and using new technology to do all we can to prevent odors.”
The committee unanimously approved a motion to go to the full board that would extend a contract with SCS Engineers of Suffern to monitor the odor situation on behalf of the county. The extension would be for all of 2020 and would not cost the county any additional money.
The second motion would extend a contract with Impact Earth of Rochester to do waste assessments of the county’s school districts. Jordan said about half the districts have been completed, and the one-year extension will allow the other half to be completed in 2020. The extension would not cost the county any additional money.
In other action, Jordan told the committee she will send letters to municipalities that received grants from the county under the Solid Waste Management Plan to do local waste reduction, reuse and recycling projects. She will remind them of the expiration date of those contracts to complete those projects, tell them how much money they have left and if not completed on time, the money will be returned and used for other grants.
The county has distributed just under $1 million to municipalities that submitted projects for waste collection events and other projects in line with the goals of the SWMP in diverting more waste from the landfill.
Jordan said $200,000 remains unspent from those grants. The letter will ask municipalities to commit to using the money or, if not, return it to the county.
The projects funded include electronic waste collection, paper shredding and recycling, residential and agricultural tire recycling, mattress recycling, construction of a swap shop, a pay-as-you-throw program at local transfer stations, an organics program at transfer stations, backyard composting, construction of a vermiculture facility, purchase of recycling bins for public spaces and educational materials.