HOPEWELL — What’s to become of the Ontario County Landfill after 2028?
Carla Jordan, the county’s director of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management, said Monday that it’s time to start debating that question.
Jordan addressed the issue at Monday’s meeting of the county board’s planning and environmental quality committee.
The county’s contract with Casella Waste Systems to operate the 389-acre facility in the town of Seneca expires at the end of 2028, as does the landfill’s operating permit. The landfill is expected to reach its capacity for handling solid waste at that time, based on current rates of disposal.
“We need to start this conversation now, with much more to come,” Jordan said.
She presented the committee with data showing the state has 25 permitted municipal, solid-waste facilities, with 15 of them in Regions 7, 8 and 9 — an area that encompasses Syracuse west to Buffalo. She said the privately owned Seneca Meadows Inc. in Seneca Falls is the largest in the state, with the Ontario County landfill the fourth largest.
“If our county landfill closes and is removed from the list, the question becomes where do we expect our waste to go?” Jordan said. “A landfill closure shifts the market around among those that remain open.”
Jordan noted there are four landfills within an hour drive of Ontario County.
“Those four landfills do not have a lot of capacity. We have enough capacity to get to 2028, but what then?” she asked.
Seneca Meadows is scheduled to close at the end of 2025, according to a town law that is being challenged in court. Jordan said a facility in Bath, Steuben County, is seeking a permit to expand but said that will be a difficult process.
She said Ontario County generates about 110,000 tons of waste a year.
“We need to look at ways to keep that number stable, even though the county is growing,” she said.
The committee was told the options to consider are:
• Closing the landfill in 2028, a process Jordan said could take several years to complete. Casella is responsible for closure and post-closure monitoring. Closure would require the county to look elsewhere to dispose of its trash.
• The county and Casella can apply to expand the landfill. There is a 40-acre area under town control south of the landfill that could be used for expansion.
• The county, in cooperation with the town of Seneca, could continue to operate the landfill on a reduced scale.
• Another option is for the county to operate the landfill without town support, which Jordan said could cause legal issues.
Jordan said the decision-making process also needs to be mindful of the state’s proposed Climate Leadership Community Protection Act, the Finger Lakes Community Preservation Act passed by the state to prohibit an incinerator in Romulus, and proposed amendments to the state’s Part 360 permit process that could severely restrict landfill expansion where homes exist.
Committee member Mark Venuti of Geneva said all planning to date has been geared toward a 2028 closing. He asked if the town or county were negotiating with Casella for an option to continue and was told no in both cases.
“We need to get ready no matter what you decide,” Jordan said.