WATERLOO — The county attorney says it may not be legal, but the Agriculture & Environmental Affairs Committee of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors voted 2-1 Tuesday to provide up to $50,000 to Seneca White Deer (SWD) for legal counsel in order to avoid its announced shutdown of white deer tours.
The action was initiated by committee member Cindy Lorenzetti, D-Fayette. The motion now goes to the full board on Dec. 26. Committee member Lorenzetti and chairman Paul Kronenwetter, R-Seneca Falls, voted for the $50,000. Committee member Ralph Lott, R-Seneca Falls,voted no.
Committee members Lee Davidson of Lodi and David Kaiser of Romulus were absent.
County Attorney David Ettman went to his office to research whether a 2-1 vote of a five-member committee constituted an approval. He said it was a majority of those present and the motion was valid.
Seneca White Deer president Dennis Money announced last week that the not-for-profit organization was not in a financial position to continue offering guided bus tours of the 3,000-acre conservation area of the former Seneca Army Depot in Romulus and Varick. That area is home to one of the world’s largest herds of white, white-tailed deer, existing since 1949 behind the depot fences.
SWD reached a licensing agreement in 2016 with Earl Martin, owner of the 3,000 acres. Martin was the successful bidder for the property in a 2016 bidding process conducted by the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency, which was given ownership of the 10,600-acre depot after it closed in 2000.
Money appeared before the committee Tuesday. Kronenwetter rejected the idea of going into executive session to discuss the issue.
Money explained how the late Art Hall organized an effort in March 1999 to protect the white deer herd after the depot closed. Seneca White Deer Inc. was formed six years ago to carry on that effort, conducting three sold-out tours in 2006, 2009 and 2012. “The tours were to allow people to see the beautiful white deer, but also to learn about the military history of the depot,’’ Money said.
Martin approached Money three years ago at the suggestion of the IDA. Preservation of the white deer was a key reason why Martin’s bid was accepted.
“We negotiated a license agreement, not a lease. It was about 20 pages long and in his favor. It requires us to pay $10,000 a month, a significant amount and about 50 percent of our gross revenue,’’ Money said.
Money said with that payment, plus other costs, there was only $400 a month left to market the tours, far less than was needed. “Still, we had more than 15,000 visitors come over 25 months for tours. But the tours were inconsistent and we had to cut our losses,’’ Money said.
Money said he met with Martin to renegotiate a new agreement. He said because of a PILOT Martin obtained from the IDA, he was able to reduce the monthly fee to $8,540.
“That was still too much, too much of our gross revenue. He wouldn’t agree to any other changes, so the handwriting was on the wall. We had no future," Money said. "We have a fiduciary duty to our donors, so we didn’t throw good money after bad.
“It was a major disappointment to me and thousands of our supporters. I gave thousands of hours without compensation because I wanted to preserve this treasure, which is waiting to be discovered. It should be a major tourist attraction to the world."
Lorenzetti, clearly unhappy, said Martin did plant food for the deer and repaired broken fences, but said he “exploited" Seneca White Deer and set them up for failure with his high monthly payment demand.
“Did the IDA give you any legal advice?’’ she asked Money.
“No, it never got to that point," Money said. "Earl later told me he made no commitment to preserve the white deer."
"The IDA gave him a PILOT, which is a tax break, and then allowed Earl Martin to turn around and hurt Seneca White Deer’s efforts. They’ve been wronged and we should help," Lorenzetti said.
She asked Ettman if the county could help SWD in some way. “We failed Dennis too," she added.
Ettman wasn’t sure the county could help since both parties are private entities. But Lorenzetti made a motion to give SWD up to $50,000 for legal counsel.