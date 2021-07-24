GENEVA — If you head down to the city’s Lakefront Park on a given day, you might see Sean Roulan tending to the flower beds around the gazebo, or working in a triangular space where black-eyed susans, ornamental grasses and sunflowers grow, surrounded by a sidewalk.
Geneva Community Partnerships pays for Roulan’s services, but Roulan admits a lot of his work is done on his own dime. He takes great pride in the beauty he has helped create at the park.
“I tend to just work and not really bill as much as I should,” said the horticulturalist and landscape designer, whose company is called Thrive Design. “My main intention for the lake is creating beautiful healthy gardens, which support a healthy lake and a memorable experience of visiting Geneva.”
With his goal of a healthy Seneca Lake, Roulan is no fan of synthetic pesticide and herbicide applications. He is no absolutist, either. There are appropriate places for weed-killer applications, he said, but flower beds should not be one of them.
However, Roulan expressed frustration recently when, on June 28 — ahead of the July Fourth weekend — contractors hired by the city applied pesticides at spots where he and the city’s Green Committee suggested should have been dealt with through weeding.
On Facebook, he posted photos of the triangular bed with the pesticide application warning sign.
The post was shared in the community, with many expressing outrage that the Department of Public Works was allowing the spraying of synthetic weedkiller at the lakefront when City Council had passed a resolution the previous year banning them — although the resolution did allow limited spraying when necessary. The issue, agree Roulan and Green Committee Co-Chair Anne Hoyt, was that this flower bed was not a spot where it was necessary.
“All the flower beds should have been left alone,” Roulan said. “I believe that the contractor did not get clear directions for that area.”
City DPW Director Joe Venuti said that while the synthetic herbicide application could have been communicated better, it did not go beyond City Council’s directive.
“After several discussions, research and reviewing multiple recommendations from integrated pest management professionals, we had authorized professional contract spraying to help us look our best for the upcoming holiday weekend and typically hotter mid-summer months,” Venuti said. “We feel that the contracted work, although not favorable with everyone, was done within the resolution’s Article 3 ‘very limited-use’ only parameters.
“The only selected areas within the city that we targeted included the Main Street medians, the vacant OEO site on South Exchange Street, the sides of the lakefront piers and several planting beds at the lakefront Welcome Center. I want to be very clear to everyone that we are not authorizing spraying synthetic pesticides or herbicides at all of our park properties.”
Roulan said there may have been miscommunication with the DPW and the contractors when it came to spraying around the Finger Lakes Welcome Center. They may have interpreted the triangular bed and adjacent areas as within their scope, he suggested.
It was avoidable, Hoyt believes.
“I think they could have deployed the spraying in a more thoughtful manner,” she said.
Hoyt said the Green Committee understands the pressures the DPW’s Buildings and Grounds crew face in maintaining roughly 180 acres of city-owned property, including parks, cemeteries and buildings.
Lakefront Park alone is about 60 acres.
“There is a real challenge managing the park,” Hoyt noted.
City Manager Sage Gerling has told City Council on several occasions over the past few years that it is becoming increasingly difficult to properly maintain the park, a green space that is the point of pride for many city residents and popular with visitors. Maintaining city green space in the coming years is only going to become more of a strain with the addition of the downtown streetscape work, Gerling has told Council. The design includes a large number of plantings, many part of the green infrastructure designed in part to slow and filter stormwater runoff.
Venuti acknowledged the challenges his limited crew faces.
“Our staff has a huge task and are doing a great job at getting things back in line after losing almost two drought-like seasons and deferred maintenance in our park system that was additionally impacted by COVID-19 shutdowns,” he said. “For much of this past year we have operated with five full-time staff members working short-handed, as one of those employees has been out indefinitely with a work-related injury.”
Venuti said he was able to add a new full-time worker to the maintenance staff. However, even with an additional crew member, the city will continue to rely on the assistance of volunteers at Lakefront Park, the DPW director explained.
Venuti regrets that the spraying has angered the very people the city is increasingly relying on for lakefront beautification efforts.
“Several very active Green Committee members, volunteers and community groups organizers have all reached out to me by email expressing their concerns about the lakefront vegetation control applied at the lakefront and the July 2020 resolution which banned DPW pesticide and fertilizer use,” he said, pointing to their “dedication, civic involvement and generous support of projects that are enjoyed by all of the community.”
Hoyt said that while Green Committee members may have been disappointed with what happened June 28, they’re looking ahead, not behind, to work collaboratively with the city on Lakefront Park maintenance.
She noted a bevy of community groups — many featuring youth labor — that come to the park to weed and water the myriad beds along the Seneca Lake shore. They include young people from Blueprint Geneva and Hobart and William Smith Colleges. Additionally, Hoyt points to the Geneva High School Green Club, which assisted with the Green Committee’s native plants sale.
Most of the Lakefront Park weeding is done in coordination with Roulan, Hoyt noted.
Hoyt said the park needs the community’s support.
“People really love it,” she said. “They need to step up and do something (to help).”
According to Hoyt, the Green Committee is looking at an “adopt-a-bed” program that would put groups or individuals in charge of specific areas needing regular attention.
Venuti said the city can’t keep Lakefront Park beautiful without community support.
“We are working very closely with many much-needed and very-appreciated volunteer organizations, and the lakefront is looking great with all of this support,” he said.
When it comes to weedkiller applications, Venuti said he can do better.
“Our schedule and planned spraying was not communicated with everyone and rightfully frustrated the hard work and efforts of these committees who did offer to guide the applicator around the lakefront,” he said. “We will strive to better communicate our operational tactics with all parties. I can assure you that we all want the same outcomes of safely preserving and effectively maintaining our beautiful lakefront.”
Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan, the driver behind the effort to limit synthetic pesticide and herbicide use by the city, chalked up the controversy to communication, or a lack of it.
“Geneva’s DPW has worked hard and admirably in responding to the ban on synthetic pesticide use on city property,” she said. “This regrettable situation is not a reflection of a lack of cooperation, but rather an unfortunate lack of communication. The resolution City Council passed does allow for a targeted use of chemicals in certain situations, although this application didn’t really fit that bill. With communication, someone knowledgeable of this garden bed could have helped guide any spraying to keep it away from susceptible plants.”
Hoyt pointed to the important contributions of Jennifer Grant, chair of the town of Geneva’s Sustainability Committee and former director of the New York State Integrated Pest Management Program, which is based at Cornell AgriTech in Geneva. She noted that Grant is working with Venuti on finding organic weed-control applications. They are also are examining mechanical solutions as well, said Hoyt, in particular flame weeding and pressurized steaming.
“We’re very fortunate to have someone with her background and expertise working with us,” she said. “Until the city has a chance to explore these alternatives, weeding — with very limited, selective use of synthetic pesticides — is for the time being our best solution.”