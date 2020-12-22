GENEVA — With the help of the Hobart and William Smith community, HWS graduate Chris Lavin raised funds to provide Geneva families with meals at Thanksgiving.
The effort was so successful that a number of Geneva families have received the fixings for Christmas dinners as well.
According to HWS, Lavin, executive director of the Geneva Community Center and the Boys & Girls Club, said he knew that because of the coronavirus pandemic, some Geneva families would find it difficult to put a meal on the table this holiday season.
“Everyone wanted the pandemic to be over, but we knew heading into the holidays that it wasn’t ending and families would still be struggling for work, food and patience,” Lavin said. “So the Boys & Girls Club turned to some of its best partners and decided to make sure families would have substantial holiday meals.”
HWS said that through the generosity of the colleges’ community and Geneva businesses and organizations — including Bella’s Ristorante, Wegmans and individual donors — Lavin raised enough to cover the cost of 110 meals needed for Thanksgiving dinner.
The Colleges said that after the cost of food and delivery, the team at the Boys & Girls Club had enough money left over from the initial fundraising effort to repeat the process for Christmas dinner. On Monday, Dec. 21, 100 Geneva families received a box that includes ingredients for a full holiday meal: a roaster chicken, lasagna makings, side dishes and a cookie tray — the latter personally donated by Geneva Wegmans manager Matt Morano.
“Hundreds of families are getting a clear message of caring and support from Geneva throughout the holiday season,” said Lavin. “That’s the community at its best.”