GENEVA — Community Education for Transformation and the HWS Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are partnering with the Geneva chapter of the NAACP to host a virtual event titled “Anti-Racist Resolutions: Building Belonging” at 11 a.m. Feb. 20 via Zoom teleconferencing.
It’s the second installment of the “Anti-Racist Resolutions” series, a set of events designed to clarify what anti-racism is and demonstrate its urgency.
“Anti-Racist Resolutions: Building Belonging” will trace the history of anti-racist struggle in the United States generally — and in Geneva in particular — and discuss how to continue and expand this fight in the future. Participants will learn about the everyday operations of white supremacy and racial exclusion and commit to taking concrete actions to build an inclusive Geneva.
The ongoing “Anti-Racist Resolutions” series uses the new year as a time to develop individual and community resolutions to be actively anti-racist in 2021. For each event, CET and HWS’ ODEI pair with a different community group to discuss an aspect of anti-racism as it relates to the community group’s work.
CET is an independent, non-partisan collaboration of educators, broadly defined, committed to innovative and inclusive ways of learning, listening, and teaching within and across Geneva’s communities. The group strives to develop programming and initiatives in accordance with the needs of the community. Participation in “Anti-Racist Resolutions: Building Belonging” is open to all members of the public and can be accessed at https://hws.zoom.us/j/91305394627.