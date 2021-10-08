GENEVA — Prior to reading a proclamation Community Education for Transformation drafted in pushing for Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Ward 5 City Council Laura Salamendra read the following letter, also written by CET, to Council:
“Community Education for Transformation is a collaboration of educators widely defined, committed to the pursuit of a more equitable and inclusive community. We regard educating ourselves and our community about the past as the foundational step to creating this future — after all, how can we understand our present if we do not know our past? Intrinsic to education invested in creating an equitable city is a recognition of both past triumphs and tragedies. All of us hold our stories dear — they define who we are, and how we imagine ourselves in the world. When we exclude the stories of any group of people, we exclude them from our community and our understanding of ourselves. CET chose to propose this proclamation recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ Day to promote a more inclusive community in which everyone’s stories are provided with equal weight and gravitas.
“Our proclamation attempts to do three things:
“First, it addresses the indisputable historical realities of the violence perpetrated by European settlers against Native Americans. Scholars are in broad agreement that this violence was genocide, defined by the UN as “acts committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.” We have documented proof that this was the European settlers’ intent. Not just in other parts of the Western Hemisphere. Here in the Finger Lakes. Here in Geneva. The ‘scorch and burn’ tactics that President Washington instructed Sullivan to use during his campaign here were an active attempt to exterminate the Seneca — to not only kill the people but to make it so the communities could not rebuild, so they would be eradicated. Here it is imperative to make a very important distinction. While Native communities sided with different European powers at different times, never have these communities actively sought to exterminate another people. To say that the violence against Indigenous communities was retribution for their violence against the Europeans is disingenuous. While many may find it distasteful to speak about such dark and disturbing matters, to continue to silence this history and pretend it didn’t happen is far worse. This proclamation not only addresses the violence, but it calls out the suppression of this history.
“Second, the proclamation recognizes that despite these attacks, Native American communities survived and thrived, and that they continue to do so in our present. It acknowledges their ongoing contributions to the United States and to Geneva. Too often Native Americans are represented as being from another historical epoch, implying that Native American communities no longer exist.
“Finally, this proclamation explains the importance of celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day on the same day as Columbus Day as a means of acknowledging with the Native American community that the arrival of Columbus inaugurated the violence detailed above. While it is unreasonable to blame Columbus for the violence over all 500 years that followed his landing, it is undeniable that his arrival set in motion a series of events that culminated in the dispossession and extermination of Native communities. Italian-Americans understandably regard this day as one that recognizes the contributions their community has made to the nation. However, by using the figure of Columbus as the focal point of this recognition, the trauma of genocide and dispossession is also evoked for Native communities. It is precisely because of this association that Native Americans have campaigned internationally since 1977 for an eradication of this commemoration and its replacement, on the same date, with Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Some in our community have suggested using a different day, and we would like to remind Council that this is the day that has been chosen by Indigenous communities, and it would be paternalistic and arrogant to decide for them that a different day would be more appropriate.
“In contrast to the larger movement to replace Columbus Day, CET is proposing that we commemorate both Columbus Day and Indigenous People’s Day together, as a means of celebrating the achievements of Italian-Americans while also recognizing the painful history of genocide and dispossession of Indigenous people. This is not a new idea — 17 states, Washington DC, and over 130 cities have celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day in place of or in addition to Columbus Day. Living in the Finger Lakes region, on Seneca land, we would not only be remiss but immoral if we did not listen to the call of our Indigenous communities to do the same.”
— Community Education for Transformation