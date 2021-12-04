SENECA FALLS — In many ways, Dr. Joe Lorenzetti dialed down his practice at a fortuitous time.
The longtime family care doctor, who opened a practice in his hometown in 1987, sold it to Finger Lakes Health in 2019 and worked under their auspices until December 2020, when the COVID-19 vaccines were first being administered to high-risk groups.
In January 2021, Lorenzetti reduced his hours to a few days a week, which gave him the time and opportunity to help at clinics as the vaccine rollout got underway. He said at that time he called then-Seneca County Public Health Director Vickie Swinehart about the possibility of volunteering.
Lorenzetti, along with other recently retired practitioners Dr. Ann Chmura and PA Jerry Ortega, helped at the clinics held throughout the county. They served as medical evaluators, Lorenzetti explained, and were on hand to treat any allergic or anxiety-related reactions to the shots, as well as answer any questions posed by those seeking or administering the vaccine.
Lorenzetti, 68, hearkens back to an earlier time when physicians did home visits — and he in particular said he enjoyed them and found them helpful in patient care. He said he told Swinehart at the outset that he also would be willing to administer vaccines to those county residents who were homebound and couldn’t make it the to the clinics.
“I didn’t know how else they would get them,” he said. “I was now free and I felt this would be a good service for me to provide — giving back especially for those people who were homebound. I’ve been doing it for so long and knew the need existed.”
Lorenzetti said the county kept a running list of such patients and, in mid-spring, he started his on-the-road inoculations, stopping at the county health department to pick up a cooler filled with vaccines. His travels took him to all parts of Seneca County, from Waterloo to Interlaken. Many patients not only were compromised physically, they lived in very rural locales, he said.
Until the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine became available, Lorenzetti would have to return to those he vaccinated to administer the second dose. He estimated he vaccinated about 50 homebound residents during the busiest time of March through May. All, he said, were “very grateful.”
Lorenzetti was quick to point out that he was only one of many volunteers who helped in the efforts to vaccinate Seneca County residents, noting that about 50 people were recognized at a September dinner honoring those who assisted with the county’s vaccination program. Still, Lorenzetti is the only one who made house calls.
Scott King, interim director of the Seneca County Health Department, called Lorenzetti a “consistent and reliable volunteer for us throughout the pandemic. ... We are fortunate to have such a knowledgeable and caring clinician in our county.”
In Lorenzetti’s mind what he did was just about protecting people.
“These people wouldn’t have been protected (otherwise),” he said. “I’m a physician. I want to help people.”