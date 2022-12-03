LYONS — The Lyons Main Street Program has been bringing businesses and the community of Lyons together since 2008. The non-profit serves to restore and preserve historic buildings in Lyons while also working to bring businesses together — a sort of Chamber of Commerce for the entire town.
Lyons Main Street Program is a part of Main Street America, a program of the National Main Street Center that seeks to revitalize older and historic commercial districts to build vibrant neighborhoods and thriving economies.
The Lyons Main Street Program is an independent entity completely funded by donations from businesses, organizations and individuals who want to invest in Lyons.
Kim Howell, the program’s director, was brought on full-time in July of 2022 and promptly began laying the groundwork for the Main Street Program to become more involved. Before her arrival, the program went through a bit of stagnant period due to covid. Now, Howell has begun to ramp up LMSP’s presence, bringing back the old functions with new twists
“We try to make things look beautiful and feel homey. We do events as well to bring the community together,” Howell said. “For example, we’re doing the Shop Small event on (Nov. 26) where we have included the kids from the school. There’ll be caroling, decorating and the art department had all grade levels contribute to beautifying the windows downtown.”
One way Howell works on bringing the community together is by connecting Lyons art students with the town’s businesses. She approached the school district’s art department and downtown businesses to create synergy and what she calls a win-win.
“We’re kind of doing a win-win,” Howell said. “We’re having a community coming together to make things look festive for the holidays. My hope is to incorporate this in whatever we do moving forward.”
In addition, Howell has continued working with the school district to create Steady Work, a work-force development program through Wayne County Community Schools that works with businesses to place youth into the area businesses.
“Not only will they go to school in Lyons but as they get workforce development training, they’ll work in Lyons as well,” Howell said. “I’ll be working with the relationships with the school district, the businesses to try and pull them together and get the kids working in the community to start building community pride again.”
Lyons has centuries of history, and after a stagnant period due to the pandemic, the non-profit LMSP is ready to continue fostering community pride.
The Lyons Main Street Program will unveil a new website this month: www.lyonsny.org.