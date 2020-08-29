CLYDE — Jeffrey Shields has been with the Clyde Police Department for about five years — long enough to know how the death of a local teen can impact the community.
“Everyone involved in this is struggling,” Shields, the department’s officer in charge, said Friday afternoon. “This is a close-knit community. There will be some rough days ahead, but I am confident this community will rally and get through this.”
Shields spoke to the Times after Ayden Atkinson, 13, died from injuries suffered Thursday when his bicycle was hit by a motor vehicle at the corner of Lock and West Dezeng streets in the village. He was treated at the scene by Eastern Wayne Ambulance personnel and members of the Clyde Fire Department, and taken to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital in Newark. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Shields, a former Wayne County sheriff’s deputy and Lyons police officer, said the accident happened about 6:45 p.m. Dusk was setting in on a day during which heavy afternoon rains darkened the skies.
Shields declined to go into detail about the incident or name the driver of the vehicle, although he did say it was a female.
The sheriff’s office and state police are assisting in the investigation, which involves the sheriff’s office’s Accident Reconstruction Unit. Shields said he did not want to identify the driver until talking to officers from those agencies.
“I’ve been doing this job a long time. We are going to take our time and do it right,” he said. “We are still taking statements and talking to the other agencies involved.”
The Clyde-Savannah Central School District posted a website message on the death, saying it shares in mourning the loss of a student.
“Our school community is grieving and we extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathy to our community, family and friends,” the statement said.
Superintendent Mike Hayden said the district’s top priority now is supporting the needs of students and staff. The district’s TIG (Trauma, Illness and Grief) team, which includes people from area component districts, will be available for counseling of students and staff.
“As our district moves forward, we will continue to focus on the needs of our students and ensure all necessary supports are provided,” the statement read.