CANANDAIGUA — The Ontario Community Reading Partnership — or CRP — has announced its inaugural bi-annual Scrabble Challenge fundraising event for 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 7.
The event will be at the Crosswinds Wesleyan Church, 3660 Middle Cheshire Road, Canandaigua. The snow date is Feb. 19.
An “early word” special for teams registering before Jan. 7 will be $90 for teams and $20 for individuals. Sponsoring a team of four costs $100 and individuals may participate for $25. Sponsorships are tax deductible.
Scrabble Challenge registration forms are available at the Wood Library, 134 N. Main St., Canandaigua, or can be downloaded from the CRP website at www.communityreadingpartnership.org.
The Scrabble Challenge serves as the non-profit group’s major fundraiser so CRP can continue to provide thousands of books to families in Ontario County. Businesses and organizations are invited to send a team to the Challenge.
“It seems only fitting that CRP, an organization that promotes literacy throughout the community, would select a fundraising experience that uses one’s knowledge of words,” said Yvonne Saner, CRP board member and retired assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction for the Newark Central School District.
Another way to support the program instead of sending a team is to make a donation to Community Reading Partnership . All sponsors will be recognized on a sponsorship board displayed at the event.
Checks should be made payable to the Community Reading Partnership and sent to the Community Reading Partnership in care of Mary Ferris at Wood Library, 134 N. Main St., Canandaigua, 14424.
Initiatives of the 20-year-old organization include “Books for Newborns” and “Prescription to Read,” giving books to each baby born at Thompson Hospital and at their first pediatric checkup. “Welcome to Kindergarten” provides a book to all children at kindergarten orientation in Canandaigua schools.
CRP’s third free Children’s Book Fest 2020 is planned for October.
In addition, more than 15 Little Red Book Shelves are located throughout Ontario County in Canandaigua, Hopewell and Clifton Springs. People of all ages can obtain a gently used book for free.