Read the report To see the Ontario County summary report for fire and EMS services, go to www.fltimes.com.
CANANDAIGUA — They are not suggesting major changes for area fire departments and emergency medical services at this time, but Ontario County officials said concerning trends in a new report will need to be addressed at some point.
“Down the road we will have to look at the lack of volunteer firefighters and the 41% decline in emergency medical technicians,” Victor Supervisor Jack Marren said at a recent county Board of Supervisors meeting. “That trend is likely to continue.”
Marren, who was board chairman for 10 years, spoke after Paul Bishop from the consulting firm Center for Governmental Research discussed the summary report at the meeting. The firm oversaw a public safety member survey that generated nearly 420 responses from area firefighters, EMS personnel, and others.
“The report includes site visits and the survey,” Bishop said. “Nearly every agency responded in some way.”
Among the key findings:
• Volunteer staffing is a mixed concern. Many fire department leaders feel the volunteer model serves their communities well and oppose consolidating with nearby departments or a combination of paid/volunteer staff. However, they admitted active membership has declined in recent years or is flat.
Daytime response on weekdays is a concern for many volunteer companies, even ones with fairly robust volunteer bases.
• Volunteer age is a worry too. Several leaders pointed to an age gap, with many members in their 50s and 60s, younger recruits in their late teens and 20s, but limited membership in between.
“Some of the smaller fire and EMS agencies reported more acute challenges with membership,” the report says. “In some cases the loss of a few volunteers would potentially jeopardize their ability to respond to calls.”
• The report highlights the decline of certified emergency medical technicians in the county. There were more than 500 in 2017; five years later, there are only 300.
• EMS leaders acknowledge their industry has been a “turf battle” with independent agencies, including Canandaigua Emergency Squad and Finger Lakes Ambulance, in competing for response areas.
• Under the current approach to dispatching 911 calls, the primary EMS agency typically has eight minutes to get an ambulance en route before the call goes to a secondary agency. EMS and fire agency leaders, as well as dispatch staff, voiced concerns about this approach and response times.
• Supply-chain issues were raised in focus groups and interviews. Some agencies reported long wait times to restock common medications and ambulance supplies.
• Many small EMS agencies have financial concerns, citing what they consider low Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement rates.
“Some of these agencies have good fund balances and are in good shape financially,” Bishop said. “Some are struggling to make ends meet.”
Marren and current Board of Supervisors Chairman Todd Campbell are hoping to get feedback on the report from fire/EMS agencies for future discussions that will include Jeff Harloff, the county’s fire coordinator and director of emergency management. While neighboring Wayne and Yates counties have started the process of establishing countywide ambulance services, Ontario County officials said they are not committing to that, or consolidating fire districts and departments.
“All I am saying is we have 28 fire departments and 10 ambulance corps in our county. New York City has one,” Marren said. “Consolidation is certainly painful. It’s not a popular item by any means. I have my own little civil war in Victor with two fire departments (Victor and Fishers).”