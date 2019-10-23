WATERLOO — Concerns about a proposed 500-acre solar panel farm in the town of Waterloo surfaced at Tuesday’s Agriculture & Environmental Affairs Committee of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors.
Board chairman Bob Shipley, R-Waterloo, told the committee he’s been approached by property owners in the Packwood, Serven, Border City and Pre-Emption Road area with questions and concerns about the project — proposed by NextEra Energy Resources of Juno Beach, Fla.
“The local property owners want the Board of Supervisors to consider a moratorium on solar farms until all concerns and questions have been answered and adequately addressed,’’ Shipley said.
Shipley then listed four major concerns:
• The visual impact on adjacent property owners or what they see from their front doors. Shipley said people tell him that no sketches, pictures, catalogue cuts or maps were presented to give an idea of where the panels will be placed on the agricultural land being leased.
• The impact of 500 acres of solar panels on adjacent property values. The committee wants a “hold harmless’’ deal for NextEra to compensate for any potential devaluation of their property, with a qualified expert not from the company retained to research all concerns and the findings presented to the property owners before the project is authorized to proceed.
• Does Seneca County or local fire companies have the apparatus and hazardous material equipment to deal with a solar panel fire?
• When the project is de-commissioned, who will pay for the clean up and restoration costs? Property owners feel a performance bond should be obtained by the company naming the town of Waterloo as the guarantee that all clean up and restoration costs will be covered.
Shipley said company officials were asked those questions at a Sept. 25 public information meeting at the Serven Firehouse. “They were told they would look into it and provide additional information. To date, nothing has been received,’’ Shipley said.
Shipley said if the county doesn’t have authority to influence the project, the town of Waterloo should review the concerns to see if they are covered by the town’s recent local law governing solar farms.
“In any event, all concerns and questions should be reasonably answered before this project proceeds through the state approval process,’’ Shipley said.
NextERA has submitted the project to the state Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment under an Article 10 process. The town will appoint two members of a seven-member siting board that conducts the project review. Local town, planning and zoning boards do not play a direct role.
“People feel this process is railroading this project too quickly through the state without addressing the question of property owners,’’ Shipley said.
County Attorney David Ettman said the county has little role to play, saying it is a town project. Shipley then urged Waterloo Town Supervisor Don Trout to make sure the Town Board meets with property owners and discusses their concerns and the town local law.
“I met yesterday with company officials and we will be recommending people for the siting board soon. There will be more public information meetings in April before the Article 10 review process formally begins,’’ Trout said. “I’ve told the company the concerns will be heard. The main question for me and others is where on the property will the panels be located. They don’t know yet. If they are in a remote area and not near homes and are basically unseen, that should be better,’’ he said.
Trout said more research needs to be done on how the Article 10 process works to be sure local concerns are addressed.
In other action, County Manager Mitch Rowe gave a update on the 2020 county budget. He said he will file a tentative budget Nov. 1.
Rowe said the property tax levy will remain basically the same as 2019 and the county will see sales tax revenue increase by 8 percent in 2019, the second highest increase in the state. Only Yates County with a 9 percent hike has more growth. He is estimating a $1 million increase in sales tax revenue for 2020.
He said revenue from the del Lago Resort & Casino remains at $250,000 and he will reduce the amount taken from the tax reduction reserve from $2.7 to $2.5 million.
Rowe said he will propose dedicating $250,000 del Lago revenue to reserve funds.
“Department and affiliate agency requests have been substantially funded. Salary increases are included and health care is up 5 percent, lower than prior years,’’ Rowe said.
He said pension costs are flat and he has not yet put a $50,000 funding request from the county’s magistrates for a part-time clerk for the Coordinated Arraignment Plan in the budget.