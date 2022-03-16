PENN YAN — This Yates County village has a new mayor — by a razor-thin margin.
According to the county Board of Elections, current Deputy Mayor Dan Condella has defeated incumbent Leigh MacKerchar by a 259-256 margin. Those results are considered official.
Rob Schwarting, the board's Republican commissioner, said the numbers include those who went to the polls Tuesday, along with absentee ballots. Schwarting added that his office did a hand recount of the absentees and audited the machine results since the margin of victory was less than 20.
In a seven-way race for three seats on the village board, incumbents Norm Koek (323 votes) and Teresa Hoban (222) were reelected. Joining them on the board will be newcomer Dan Irwin (243 votes).
Bruce Gleason (167), Dan Henries Jr. (145), Ralph Senese (142) and Rebecca Devine Godbee (132) fell short in their bids.