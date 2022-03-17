PENN YAN — This Yates County village has a new mayor — by a razor-thin margin.
In results considered official by the county Board of Elections, current Deputy Mayor Dan Condella defeated incumbent Mayor Leigh MacKerchar by a 259-256 margin.
“I really haven’t thought too much about it,” said Condella, whose mother passed away recently. “I was just being myself during the campaign. That’s who I am.”
Rob Schwarting, the board’s Republican commissioner, said the final numbers include those who went to the polls Tuesday, along with absentee ballots. Schwarting added that his office did a hand recount of the absentees and audited the machine results since the margin of victory was less than 20.
“The result is what it is,” MacKerchar said. “The people had an opportunity to vote and made their decision.”
Condella, a 1986 Penn Yan Academy graduate, has served on the Village Board for six years and was appointed deputy mayor by MacKerchar four years ago. He is a marketing consultant for Finger Lakes Radio Group, working at Penn Yan-based WFLR.
He ran on a platform of improving the condition of village streets and helping local businesses.
MacKerchar, a 1970 PYA graduate, was on the Village Board and served as deputy mayor from 1991-98. He was first elected mayor in 1998 for a four-year term, then took a 12-year hiatus from village government before he was elected mayor again in 2014. He was reelected four years ago.
MacKerchar’s last day as mayor will be April 1. Condella will be sworn at the board’s organizational meeting April 4.
In a seven-way race for three seats on the village board, incumbents Norm Koek (323 votes) and Teresa Hoban (222) were reelected. Joining them on the board will be newcomer Dan Irwin (243 votes).
Bruce Gleason (167), Dan Henries Jr. (145), Ralph Senese (142) and Rebecca Devine Godbee (132) fell short in their bids.
Condella’s board seat will be vacant following his mayoral win. He will appoint a replacement to serve the rest of his term, which runs until April 2024.