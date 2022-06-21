SENECA FALLS — To say relations between the Cayuga Nation and Seneca County have been strained is an understatement.
The relationship has been a tense one ever since the Cayugas filed a claim in February 1980 seeking the return of 64,015 acres of its former reservation in Seneca and Cayuga counties, plus trespass damages. Lawsuits and critical statements have highlighted the association ever since.
At the June 14 Board of Supervisors meeting, Nation spokeswoman Maria Stagliano said the Nation would like to forge a better relationship with the county, a feeling shared by some board members.
“As (Seneca Falls) Supervisor (Mike) Ferrara said, the Cayuga Nation isn’t going anywhere, whether you like it or not,” she told the board. “At the moment, we don’t know what a positive relationship would look like. And, it seems, nor do you. But if Seneca County wants to start a new dialogue about a mutually beneficial relationship, it requires a basic foundation of respect and acknowledgment for the Cayuga Nation’s sovereign rights from this entire body before moving forward.”
Stagliano said that includes resolving these difficult questions:
• Does the board recognize that the Cayuga Nation is a federally recognized sovereign Indian nation?
• Does the board recognize the Cayuga Nation’s reservation, as has been affirmed and reaffirmed by every federal and state court?
• Does it recognize that any interactions with the Cayuga Nation are as co-equal sovereign governments and not on a governor-to-governed relationship?
• Is the board willing to accept that the Cayuga Nation has no obligation to pay property taxes to the county on certain lands, as is their sovereign right and has been affirmed by the courts?
“These should not be difficult issues to resolve, as each has been litigated to conclusion and decided in the Nation’s favor,” Stagliano said. “But the county’s recognition of this reality is a precondition to progress between our two governments. It has a federally recognized reservation and is entitled to its sovereign rights. We hope Seneca County will acknowledge the same.”
The board was told the Nation will continue to “pave its own path as it has done in the past, without any cooperation or beneficial relationship with the county. All we’re here to do is gauge if there’s potential for mutual respect, along with correcting any misinformation.”
Some board members said it would be helpful if Nation leader Clint Halftown and the Cayuga Nation Council he heads talk to them in person. And, some board members noted a group of Cayugas are challenging Halftown’s leadership.
An effort is being made to set up a meeting between the board and Nation leaders.