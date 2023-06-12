SENECA FALLS — The long-vacant former Town Hall at 10 Fall St. may come back to life.
Matt Bell of Rising Tide Building and Development of Cortland attended the June 6 Town Board meeting and passed out his plans to convert the building into 12 market-rate condominium units. The plans are in response to a town-issued request for proposals for the property.
“We would finish repairs needed from the fire and build 12 condos,” Bell said. “We are offering $50,000 for the property, and the project would take about 14 months from start to finish.”
The facility began life in the 1960s as a medical arts building constructed to serve the town-owned Seneca Falls Hospital at 2 Fall St. The two buildings are connected by an underground tunnel. The town-owned hospital closed in 1995, and the Medical Arts Building became the town office building, moving there from Cayuga Street.
In 2004, the building suffered severe damage, the result of arson. It forced town offices to move to 31 Fall St., then to 55 W. Bayard St., and finally to a new municipal building at 130 Ovid St. six years ago.
The town sought buyers for 2 and 10 Fall St. The old hospital was bought and converted into apartments.
“Our long-term goal is to also acquire 2 Fall St. and make it one cohesive campus,” Bell said. “Our purchase of the old hospital is being delayed by some issues we are trying to iron out.”
He said the company would work with the town to enhance the waterfront area at VanCleef Lake. The town is applying for a waterfront development grant from the state.
Bell said renovation of 10 Fall St. would cost an estimated $900,000.
In other action from last week’s meeting:
• CANAL FEST — Supervisor Mike Ferrara said fireworks are planned for July 1 as part of the annual Canal Fest weekend, sparking some concerns from two board members. Ferrara said the town-funded fireworks no longer can be set off on a barge in VanCleef Lake. He said the vendor can stage the fireworks on lower Fall Street, adjacent to the lake and downtown.
Board member Kaitlyn Laskoski said some residents found paper debris from the fireworks on their lawns last year, while board member Steve Churchill suggested having them at Vince’s Park, which is about two miles north of downtown and in a less populated area. Ferrara said those issues can be explored, but his recommendation was to leave it as it is this year.
• DISCUSSION — During an update on funding for water and sewer infrastructure projects and grant applications, Churchill complained about what he feels is a lack of information for board members to review in a timely manner. That prompted a 15-minute discussion.
Ferrara said one grant application was denied by the state last year because it focused solely on the water treatment plant. He said a new application would include plant upgrades and expanding the water distribution system to unserved areas in an effort to gain state approval for the $24 million award.