PENN YAN — Confessions made by a Branchport man after he allegedly beat his mother can be used at his trial.
Yates County Judge Jason Cook recently ruled that Paul Khouzam’s statements to a sheriff’s deputy shortly after the alleged incident were voluntary. The judge also ruled that later statements made to sheriff’s investigators were voluntary after he was given his Miranda rights.
Khouzam, 38, faces charges of murder, burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, and cruelty to animals in the death of his mother, Dr. Magda Daoud, following an August 2018 incident at her home on Arrowhead Beach Road in Torrey, just north of Dresden.
Khouzam is accused of breaking into his mother’s home during the early-morning hours of Aug. 6. Police said he beat and stabbed her with a hammer and knife.
The alleged crime happened about 4 a.m. The sheriff’s office received a call on the incident just before 6 a.m., and deputies arrived on the scene minutes later to find Khouzam walking on Arrowhead Beach Road.
During a pretrial hearing in March, one of those deputies, Kevin Crofoot, said shortly after he arrived on the scene Khouzam said, “I killed my mother. Does New York have the death penalty, because I want to die.”
Deputies went to Daoud’s home and found her unconscious and bleeding in her basement. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and underwent surgery.
Deputies also found a small dog Daoud owned dead in the home.
Daoud died at a Monroe County hospice facility in October 2018. She was 67.
At the hearing, two sheriff’s investigators — Pat Breuer and Arlyn Cunningham Jr. — said Khouzam confessed to them after being given his Miranda warnings. Two corrections officers at the county jail also testified that Khouzam talked to them about the incident, telling one officer “he just snapped” when his mother refused to give him her car keys.
Khouzam’s trial had been scheduled for July, but was postponed until September due to the court backlog caused by COVID-19.
Khouzam was incarcerated in the Yates County Jail for about eight months after his arrest. He was admitted to the Rochester Psychiatric Center in April 2019 after two psychiatrists deemed him an “incapacitated person,” but released from the facility last October after a doctor determined he was competent to stand trial.
Khouzam’s court-appointed attorney, Robert Zimmerman, has said he will be using a temporary insanity defense at the trial.
Khouzam, who was on probation for charges in Schuyler County at the time of his arrest, is being held in the Yates County Jail without bail for violation of probation. His bail on the murder and other charges is $1 million cash or $2 million bond.