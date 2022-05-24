Goodbye, Chris Jacobs. Hello, Claudia Tenney.
The two incumbent Republican members of the House have switched the congressional districts they plan to run in after new congressional district lines were approved by a judge over the weekend. The revisions followed modified congressional districts announced May 16.
State Supreme Court Justice Patrick F. McAllister, who approved the new configurations, also moved New York’s congressional primaries from June 28 to Aug. 23 to account for the delay in drawing up new district maps.
Jacobs, of Orchard Park, who currently represents the 27th District, announced over the weekend that he was switching from running in the 24th District to the 23rd, where Congressman Tom Reed served until resigning earlier this month. The district no longer includes Seneca, Yates and the eastern half of Ontario County.
In the previous version of the congressional map released May 16, Erie County’s easternmost census tracts — but not Orchard Park — were in the 24th District. But with eastern and southern Erie County now part of the 23rd following revisions announced Friday, Jacobs said it made sense for him to run for reelection there.
Meanwhile, Tenney, an Oneida County Republican, is now running in the 24th. The district now includes all of Ontario, Wayne, Seneca and Yates counties. The 23rd is will become a largely Southern Tier district.
Both the 24th and 23rd heavily favor Republican candidates.
Tenney currently serves in the 22nd District, which, under its new configuration, is far more competitive. Even so, Tenney won by a scant 109 votes over Democrat Anthony Brindisi of the Utica area in 2020.
“I’m announcing my candidacy for the new #NY24, which includes areas I currently represent in Congress,” Tenney said in a Twitter post shortly after Jacobs released his statement, which the Finger Lakes Times received at 1:23 a.m. Saturday. “I will continue working to earn the support of voters across #NY24.”
Tenney is competing against Mario Fratto of Geneva, as well as John Murtari of Lyons, who re-entered the race last week after the first revision of the 24th District was announced.
In a press release issued Monday, Fratto took aim at both Jacobs and Tenney.
“I have been running in NY-24 against RINO (Republican in name only) Chris Jacobs for the last four months,” Fratto said. “After Jacobs realized the people weren’t going to elect him, he made a deal to send in someone from outside the district to fight the battle for him: Claudia Tenney. … We welcome tourists here in the Finger Lakes, but we don’t send them to Congress, especially Republicans with liberal voting records.”
In a statement announcing he was resuming his candidacy, Murtari said he was “disappointed by the political musical chairs in our 24th District. Mr. Jacobs moves his campaign to the Southern Tier and is replaced by Ms. Tenney from Utica — all within a 24-hour period. Let’s take back local control of Congress. This is now a safe Republican district. Whoever the voters choose in the Aug. 23 primary will most likely be our member of Congress. Let’s choose wisely.”
As its stands, the winner of the Aug. 23 party will face off against Democrat Steven Holden of Camillus.
“With the new NY redistricting lines, I will be running in 24th Congressional District,” Holden announced on Twitter. “It will be an honor to represent the good people of The Lake District!”
While candidates who already successfully collected signatures on petitions to run for Congress can simply choose which district to run in, the court action reopens the petition process for candidates who might now want to run in the newly redrawn districts.
The final congressional map also has national political implications. Whereas the original Democratic gerrymander appeared to concentrate Republican voters in only four districts statewide, the new map appears to give the GOP strong chances in at least eight of the 26 House districts, giving Republicans a better chance at regaining control of the House in the November elections.
New York’s final congressional map includes 26 districts, one fewer than the current map, because of nationwide population shifts revealed in the 2020 census.
Includes reporting by the Buffalo News.