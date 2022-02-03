FARMINGTON — Gary Ball has been named Veteran of the Month for January in the 27th Congressional District.
The Farmington resident served in the Navy from 1974-80, working as a submarine nuclear propulsion plant supervisor and aboard the USS Bremerton, a Los Angeles class sub. He retired as an E6 Machinist Mate First Class in the submarine service.
He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, two Good Conduct Awards, the Navy “E” Ribbon, the Marksman Ribbon, and the Meritorious Unit Commendation.
“We owe each of our veterans a debt of gratitude, not only for their selfless service in our nation’s Armed Forces, but also for the work they do when they come home for their communities and their fellow veterans,” said Congressman Chris Jacobs, whose district includes the western part of Ontario County. “Gary served our nation honorably in our Navy, and since his retirement he has worked to support local veterans through AMVETS Post 332 and the Canandaigua VA.”
“On behalf of the United States House of Representatives, I would like to thank Gary for his dedication to our nation and his commitment to our community,” Jacobs added.
Following his time in the Navy, Ball worked for a number of power plants before ending his career at Ginna in Wayne County. He worked there from 1991 to 2017.
Ball is an active member of American Veterans Post 332 in Farmington and volunteers at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center. With both organizations, he supports other veterans including driving them to appointments.
AMVETS is a non-profit, non-partisan, volunteer-led organization formed decades ago by World War II veterans. It advocates for its members as well as for causes that its members deem helpful to the nation at large.
Ball and his wife of 27 years, Susan, have five children, 15 grandchildren and four great-grandsons.