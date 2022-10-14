SENECA — Congressman Joe Sempolinski, R-23 of Canisteo, has scheduled a number of town hall sessions, something his predecessor, former Rep. Tom Reed, often held.
“I am very excited to kick off our town hall meetings this weekend,” he said. “I’ve said from the beginning I will hold at least one town hall in each county of the 23rd District. These town halls give me an opportunity to hear directly from our neighbors, which means I can take what I learn from them and bring it back to Washington with me.”
Sempolinski has two in the Finger Lakes region on Saturday: (Oct. 15)
• 12:30-1:30 p.m.: Manchester town office, 1272 County Road 7.
• 3:30-4:30 p.m.: Seneca Falls Community Center, 35 Water St.
Additionally, on Oct. 22, Sempolinski will host a town hall session from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Dundee Village Hall, 12 Union St.