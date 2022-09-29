WASHINGTON — Congressman Joe Sempolinski, R-23 of Painted Post, has joined a number of elected Republicans calling for an investigation into the state’s purchase of Covid-19 test kits from a company that has made significant contributions to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s election campaign.
According to Hochul’s campaign disclosure forms, a Nov. 22, 2021, fundraiser was thrown by Charlie Tebele, founder of Digital Gadgets LLC. A month later, the company received $637 million in payments from Hochul’s administration for the purchase of 52 million at-home coronavirus tests.
Sempolinski, a Republican who is filling out the remainder of former Congressman Tom Reed’s seat, said he and several other New York House GOP members sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asking for an investigation into the purchase.
“Gov. Hochul’s use of taxpayers’ dollars to purchase covid tests from one of her largest campaign donors reeks of pay-to-play,” said Sempolinski. “It appears that the governor, like her predecessor (Andrew Cuomo), will use Covid-19 for political gain. That is why my colleagues and I have sent a letter to Attorney General Garland to demand an immediate and thorough investigation into what has occurred. We must have transparency and answers if we are ever going to clean up the stain of Albany corruption.”
In the letter, the Republicans told Garland that the “blatant misuse of New York taxpayer dollars warrants an in-depth examination of an alleged pay-to-play scheme between the Hochul administration and some of her largest campaign donors.”
The letter goes on to say that a “long litany of political contributions intertwined with the Hochul administration’s unchecked government spending is coming at the direct expense of hard-earned taxpayer dollars. With your duty to enforce federal laws and ensure fair and impartial administration of justice, we ask that you use your position within the Department of Justice to promote transparency in government spending and investigate this potential kickback scheme that has defrauded taxpayers millions of dollars.”
State Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-58 of Big Flats, has called for a state investigation into the matter.
Hochul maintains that when her administration paid Digital Gadgets $637 million last winter for Covid-19 tests, she was unaware the recipient was a campaign donor.
“I was not aware that this was a company that had been supportive of me,” Hochul told reporters at a July 20 press briefing. “I don’t keep track of that. My team, they have no idea.”
Yet a month before the Hochul administration struck the deals, records show, the company’s founder threw an in-person campaign fundraiser for her.
The deal was enabled by Hochul’s revived suspension of competitive bidding rules for the administration’s purchase of Covid-19 supplies — a policy change that had also been put in place for a time by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Through an emergency executive order, Hochul suspended those rules on Nov. 26, four days after the Tebele fundraiser.
A Hochul spokeswoman did not directly address the governor’s July statement that she’d been unaware Digital Gadgets was associated with a campaign supporter.
Hazel Crampton-Hays, a spokeswoman for Hochul, said the governor “did not oversee the procurement process and was not involved in the day-to-day procurement decisions.”
The Tebele family has donated nearly $300,000 to Hochul’s campaign, and Tebele has thrown her two campaign fundraisers: One a month before the purchase orders were executed, and one on April 10, two weeks after the payments were complete.
According to Digital Gadgets, Tebele never spoke to the Hochul campaign about providing the Covid-19 tests. Digital Gadgets, which had previously landed state contracts, became “aware of the need for tests based on public media reports,” according to the company.