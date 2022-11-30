Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds to 35 knots and waves 14 to 18 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds to 30 knots and waves 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Hamlin Beach to the Saint Lawrence River. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM EST Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&