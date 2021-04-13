CAMILLUS — U.S. Rep. John Katko is hosting a Telephone Town Hall at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday to discuss COVID-19 vaccines.
Katko, R-24 of Camillus, said he will be joined by an expert from Upstate Medical University’s Infectious Diseases and Immunology Divisions. On the call, they will share key insight on the COVID-19 vaccines currently available; discuss the local vaccine rollout; vaccine eligibility in New York state; provide information on how to book a vaccine appointment; and take questions from listeners.
“To overcome this pandemic, we have to get central New Yorkers vaccinated,” Katko said. “I’ve been working to accelerate the local rollout, overcome supply challenges, and get Central New Yorkers the information and resources they need to access a vaccine.”
To sign up for Katko’s Telephone Town Hall, go to https://bit.ly/328XE8I by 5 p.m. today or listen in live on Katko’s Facebook Page. Questions will be taken from callers on the line and from comments on Facebook.