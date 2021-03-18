CAMILLUS — Congressman John Katko made national headlines in January when he was one of just 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.
Katko is back in the news again as one of the leading critics of the Biden administration’s handling of hundreds of unaccompanied migrant children attempting to cross the U.S. border.
Trump, responding to a massive increase in Central American families and children that peaked in May 2019, expanded his “Remain in Mexico” policy to force asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. It was unquestionably effective at deterring asylum — less than 1% have won their cases, according to Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse — but asylum-seekers were exposed to violence in Mexico, as documented by advocacy group Human Rights First and others. And, attorneys were extremely difficult to find in Mexico.
Republicans such as Katko argue that Biden’s rescinding of the policy was a mistake. Small numbers of immigrants — although far from the more than 70,000 people barred from entry under the policy — have been allowed into the U.S. during the first weeks of the new administration, after passing a COVID-19 screening.
Biden has moved to roll back those policies and restore a program allowing Central American children to seek asylum while in their home countries.
Katko said the change is misguided.
“There’s no question that it’s a human tragedy, and it’s a tragedy that didn’t have to happen,” he said on Fox News after visiting the border on Monday with a Republican congressional delegation that included Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy; they met with U.S. Border Patrol agents. “When you give people in desperate situations false hope, this is what happens. The president has given them false hope (by) signaling he’s going to relax immigration standards.”
He said the “disorder at the border was caused by Biden’s executive order.”
Katko, R-24 of Camillus, whose district includes Wayne County, suggested there is more than just a humanitarian issue of taking care of the hundreds of unaccompanied children coming across the border; there are security issues.
“We were at the edge of where New Mexico, Mexico and Texas meet, and it’s called Monument 3,” Katko said on Fox. “We’re sitting up on a bluff, and we’re asking the agents that are there on the front lines — and by the way, there is a big gap in the fence there, because they stopped construction — but when I talked, one of them was telling us what they were seeing coming across the border. They saw over 100 people come across in the last few days in that one little sector. And he said, ‘Some of them are on the list.’ And I said, ‘List?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, the terror watch list.’ And I was stunned. And I’d never heard that before. They said they’d seized not just people from Central and South America, but even people from Yemen and places in the Middle East that are terrorism hotbeds.”
Rep. Veronica Escobar, a Democrat from El Paso, disputed the Republicans’ claims of terrorists crossing the border in a virtual press conference Monday. She claimed she met with the Border Patrol sector chief and other officials recently, and they did not mention terrorists coming over the border.
Katko said the Trump policy was effective.
“That was working,” he said on Fox. “People were coming in the right way.”