WASHINGTON — Congressman John Katko’s call for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing because of “abhorrent human rights violations and ongoing acts of genocide” is gaining steam, he said Monday.
Katko, the lead Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, said in a press release that “national figures and international allies have echoed the need to hold China accountable.”
On Feb. 22, Katko called on President Joe Biden to work with international partners to move the 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing.
Katko has introduced a resolution in the House urging the IOC to rebid the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. If the games are not moved, the legislation calls for the United States to lead an international boycott.
Katko said “the United States cannot in good faith participate in an Olympic Games in a country that is actively committing genocide and continually attempts to manipulate and lie to the global community about it. The world should be calling out the Chinese Communist Party’s flagrant acts of genocide, not giving it a platform to host the world’s most time-honored competition.”
Among those he cited as joining his call or agreeing with his allegations:
• Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley penned an oped for Fox News calling for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics.
• The Canadian House of Commons passed a motion declaring that China is committing genocide against more than 1 million Uyghurs in the western Xinjiang region and calling on the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing.
• The Dutch parliament passed a non-binding motion saying the treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority in China amounts to genocide, the first such move by a European country.
• During his Senate confirmation hearing, Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed that the Chinese Communist Party was committing genocide against its own people in Xinjiang.
• Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged the United States to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics if the International Olympic Committee does not move the games from Beijing.
• U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Republican from Florida, called on President Biden to direct immediate attention toward moving the 2022 Winter Olympics out of Beijing. Scott and Senate colleagues also introduced a resolution calling on the IOC to rebid the games to another country.