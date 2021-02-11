WASHINGTON — Congressman Tom Reed said Congress shouldn’t wait on at least one portion of President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 billion COVID-19 relief package.
The 56-member bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, for which Reed is the Republican co-chair, has called for an immediate vote on its $160 billion Defeating COVID-19 vaccine distribution package. It would allocate funds for the distribution and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine and provide support for expanded testing programs and PPE purchases along with other key initiatives.
The caucus said it’s similar to the vaccine portion of Biden’s legislation, which at this point has received no Republican support.
Speaking in his weekly conference call with reporters Wednesday morning, Reed, R-23 of Corning, said with new virus variants already spreading across the country, it’s imperative to get the nation vaccinated as quickly as possible and that the effort can’t wait for Biden’s legislation to get passed.
He pointed to a British COVID variant that is here and more contagious, as well as a South African variant that also has been detected in the U.S. which current vaccines may not be as effective against.
Reed said there is money in the Problem Solvers Caucus’ bill to help fund medical research related to vaccine modifications needed for response to new variants.
He also assailed what he said has become a partisan spending bill that is being driven by the far left of the Democratic party.
“I’m very disappointed that they appear to be going down a partisan path,” Reed said of the decision by Senate Democrats to possibly go ahead with the legislation without Republican support.
He did note, however, Republican culpability with the Senate Democrats’ thinking, as Senate Republicans did the same thing when they passed tax cuts in 2017 without any Democratic support.
As for the larger legislation, Reed said that while he supports much of the funding in the bill, he takes issue with some of the initiatives, including a $15 national minimum wage and the overall size of the spending package.
Reed pointed to concerns in an op-ed by Lawrence Summers, a former Treasury secretary in the Clinton administration and an economic advisor in the Obama administration who was a key player in Obama’s response to the Great Recession.
In The Washington Post piece, Summers expressed concern that the bill could fuel inflation and threaten the government’s financial stability. Additionally, he said the legislation lacked a strong investment in things such as infrastructure, preschool education and renewable energy — in essence, he said, things that would help the nation “build back better,” to quote Biden’s catchphrase.
Among Reed’s concerns with the proposed $1.9 trillion package:
• That the state will find a way to short local governments and school districts in line to receive a share of the $350 billion in aid included in the Biden legislation. He predicted Gov. Andrew Cuomo will try to reduce other state aid to localities to solve his own budget challenges. “I know what Gov. Cuomo is going to do,” said Reed, saying Congress must demand that states — which also are set to get significant aid — not reduce funding to cash-strapped local governments to cover their own shortfalls.
• Stimulus checks: He said the proposed payments should be more targeted, explaining that a family with a household income of $300,000 probably doesn’t need a $1,400 check — or even a $2,000 check that he claims some progressive Democrats want in the bill. The government distributed $600 stimulus payments as part of December’s COVID-19 relief package.
• Minimum wage: He said that the one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work because $15 an hour in New York City, with its high cost of living, is not the same as $15 in Iowa. Biden told CBS News that he doesn’t believe increasing the minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 will be part of the bill that gets passed in the Senate. On Wednesday, Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders vowed to keep fighting for its inclusion.