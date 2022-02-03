ALBANY — Congressman Tom Reed has joined critics who allege the new congressional maps expected to be approved Wednesday by the state Legislature are designed to weaken Republican clout in New York’s congressional delegation and help Democrats keep control of the House in November.
“I’m very disappointed with the hypocrisy of the Democratic party,” Reed, R-23 of Corning, said on a conference call with reporters Wednesday morning. “Voters should be aware of what they’re doing in Albany. … This process is a sham. It’s a joke.”
The Independent Redistricting Commission was created by the Legislature to realign New York voting districts following the 2020 Census, which resulted in the state losing a congressional seat because it grew at a smaller pace than other states. However, the commission split along party lines, instead offering two redistricting proposals. Because of the commission’s failure to forge a single plan, the decision moved to the Democratically controlled state Legislature.
The proposed maps unveiled Sunday would give Democrats an advantage in 22 of the state’s 26 congressional districts. Currently, Republicans hold eight of New York’s 27 seats in Congress.
New York’s maps have been cited as examples of unfair gerrymandering from non-partisan good government groups, including state chapters of the League of Women Voters and Common Cause.
Brennan Center redistricting expert Michael Li called New York’s maps an example of an “aggressive” gerrymander” because of how many districts are biased toward Democrats.
Republicans say they’re considering legal action.
Democratic leaders have defended the maps as addressing the reality of New York’s population shifts over the past decade: liberal New York City gained 629,000 people in the 2020 Census, while rural upstate areas that are home to many Republicans saw populations shrink and shift to cities.
The new maps released Monday show the Finger Lakes region still represented by the 23rd and 24th districts, but with much different configurations. The proposed 24th runs from one end of Lake Ontario to the other, minus a carved-out area for a separate district that includes Rochester and its suburbs. Ontario County would move into the 24th with Wayne, while Yates would stay in the 23rd.
However, the maps released are not as clear for Seneca County. The 24th map appears to indicate that only the northwest portion of Seneca is in the 24th, with the rest in the 23rd. However, the 23rd map indicates the entire county is within the 24th.
Each district will have new representatives. Reed is retiring at the end of the year, as is Congressman John Katko, a Republican from Camillus representing the 24th.
A number of candidates already have announced in each district, but two sitting members of Congress from different districts have announced intentions to run in the new districts.
Republican Claudia Tenney, a Utica-area House member who currently represents the 22nd district, said she will run in the 23rd after her district was sliced up under the current plan. Tenney herself would live in a Democrat-friendly district that would sweep from the Hudson Valley, up to Albany, and west to Binghamton and Utica.
Meanwhile, Republican Chris Jacobs of Erie County, who currently serves the 27th District, which includes the western portion of Ontario County, said he will vie for the newly configured 24th.
Both districts are considered safe seats for Republicans.
Congressional candidates do not need to live in the district to represent them. They only have to reside in New York.
Tenney said her family owns a business in the district.
Reed said he continues to support a former aide, Joe Sempolinski, in the 23rd race, but called Tenney “a very strong conservative voice.”