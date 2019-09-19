WASHINGTON — A spokesperson for Rep. Tom Reed said the congressman is stable after collapsing in the Cannon Office Building early Thursday afternoon while waiting for a television interview.
“Tom is in good condition, responsive and being checked out by medical personnel following today’s fall,” said Reed’s spokesperson, Will Reinert.
Multiple news reports said Reed was was able to stand up and sit on a gurney, and that he was talking with first responders. He was apparently unconscious for about 30 seconds.
Reinert said Reed was taken to George Washington University Hospital.
It was not the first medical scare for Reed, R-23 of Corning. After winning a special election in 2010, he suffered a pulmonary embolism just days later and was hospitalized. He has since lost significant weight and had gastric bypass surgery several years ago.