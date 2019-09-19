WASHINGTON — A spokesperson for Rep. Tom Reed said the congressman has been discharged from George Washington University Hospital after he collapsed in the Cannon Office Building early Thursday afternoon while waiting for a television interview.
“Tom is in good condition, responsive and being checked out by medical personnel following today’s fall,” said Reed’s spokesperson, Will Reinert, late yesterday afternoon.
Thursday night, Reinert issued a statement that said: “After a thorough evaluation by the doctors at George Washington University Hospital, Tom was discharged with a prescription for a few days rest.”
Multiple news reports said Reed was able to stand up and sit on a gurney, and that he was talking with first responders. He was apparently unconscious for about 30 seconds.
It was not the first medical scare for Reed, R-23 of Corning. After winning a special election in 2010, he suffered a pulmonary embolism just days later and was hospitalized. He has since lost significant weight and had gastric bypass surgery several years ago.