WASHINGTON — Congressman Tom Reed, who is seriously mulling a run for governor in 2022, predicted current Gov. Andrew Cuomo won’t leave the office voluntarily despite being mired in allegations of sexual harassment.
Speaking with reporters Wednesday morning, Reed, R-23 of Corning, said it will take impeachment to remove the governor from office.
“I just do not see him stepping aside,” Reed said.
Cuomo said as much Wednesday in his first meeting with reporters since Feb. 19. He apologized for his conduct but said he had no intention of resigning.
Reed said Republicans considering a run for governor should assume Cuomo will be the opponent.
As for his decision to jump into the race or not, Reed said it is not far off.
“We are looking at a sooner-rather-than-later timeline,” he said.
Reed admits that running against even a damaged Cuomo will be a tall order, calling Cuomo a “Goliath.” Further, Democrats outnumber Republicans by a more than 2-1 margin statewide, and no Republican has won statewide office since Gov. George Pataki’s 2002 re-election to a third term.
Reed said he is a “simple country lawyer from Western New York,” and will need to tell his story to those who may not be familiar with him. The 23rd District includes the eastern half of Ontario County, as well as Seneca and Yates counties.
Reed said Cuomo has demonstrated “arrogance” and an “abuse of power” in his dealings with female staff members and others who allege they were sexually harassed by him.
“It’s clear to me that there is a loss of confidence” in Cuomo among many in the state, including members of the governor’s own party, the Congressman said.
He welcomed Attorney General Letitia James’s investigation into sexual harassment allegations. James plans to select an outside law firm to conduct an investigation and produce a report that will be made public.
Reed, whose House term is up in 2022, said that if he decides to vie for the GOP nomination for governor, he will remain in his House seat.
“I think we can make sure the obligations of the office are fulfilled,” he said.
However, he emphasized that he will not run for both offices simultaneously.
“I just don’t subscribe to that,” he said. “We will be seeking that office 100 percent” if he decides to run for governor. And he said Cuomo’s status won’t play a role in his decision.
“I’m seriously looking at this race, regardless of whether Andrew Cuomo is in the race,” he said. “I think there is a better way to govern in Albany.”
Reed pointed to Maryland’s Larry Hogan and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, an Elmira native, as examples of Republican governors who lead from the center in a bipartisan fashion.
“If we’re going to win this race, we’re going to have to show we can work together,” said Reed, noting that NBC “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd said Cuomo would be “very vulnerable to a more moderate Republican like Tom Reed.”