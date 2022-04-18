CORNING — Town hall-style meetings were a hallmark of Congressman Tom Reed’s 12-year tenure representing the 23rd Congressional District.
This week, they come to an end.
The Corning Republican, who announced last year he would not seek another term in the House, is planning “farewell” town hall meetings in three corners of the district, including Geneva, where he maintains an office.
In a press release, his office said Reed “would like to invite the public to join him for an evening of thoughtful discussion and reflection on the last 12 years.”
While the pandemic had an effect on Reed’s public schedule, the congressman said he has hosted over 200 town meetings across the district, which runs from the edge of western New York to the Finger Lakes.
After the election of President Donald Trump in 2016, the events were sometimes raucous affairs, drawing packed houses across the district. Reed had been a strong supporter of Trump, but condemned the former president’s role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Reed will meet with constituents in Geneva from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hydrant Hose Company on Geneva Street. He’ll also be meeting with constituents Tuesday in Jamestown and Thursday in Corning.
For more information on the town hall meetings, contact Reed’s Corning office at (607) 654-7566.