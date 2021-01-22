WASHINGTON — In February 2020, the House passed a bipartisan measure co-sponsored by Congressman Tom Reed to dissolve the deadline for ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment.
However, the resolution died in the Senate, where former Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked it from consideration.
In 2021, passage appears more likely.
The Senate is now split evenly between Democrats and Republicans, with New York’s Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, the new majority leader. Additionally, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris holds the tie-breaking vote.
With prospects of passage improving considerably, the effort begins anew. On Thursday, Congresswoman Jackie Speier, a California Democrat, joined by Reed, R-23 of Corning, and 195 cosponsors, reintroduced a House joint resolution to “facilitate expeditious ratification” of the ERA.
In a press release issued by Reed’s office, Speier said the resolution “clears up any legal ambiguity and reaffirms Congress’ support for the ERA and women’s equality.”
The bipartisan measure was announced in the Senate as well, where it is sponsored by Sen. Ben Cardin, a Democrat from Maryland, and Republican Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.
“Since our country’s founding, women have been left out of the Constitution — intentionally,” said Speier, co-chair of the Democratic Women’s Caucus. “We were second-class citizens deprived of basic rights to vote, enter most jobs, or own property. To this day, we are paid less for our work, violated with impunity, and disproportionately suffer the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic. Enough is enough. With President Biden and Vice President Harris at the helm, this will finally be the year we ratify the ERA to the Constitution.”
Added Reed: “We care about ensuring every individual in our great nation, regardless of gender, has the opportunity to enjoy the same basic rights before the law. For survivors of sexual violence, pregnancy discrimination or unequal pay, the ratification of the ERA will be a critical step towards equal justice. This isn’t an issue of politics — it’s an issue of fairness for all Americans. Congress must press forward and end any unnecessary barriers to the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment.”
Speier noted that when Congress passed the ERA in 1972, it attached an arbitrary seven-year ratification deadline that was later extended three more years. In 1982, 35 of the required 38 states had voted to ratify the amendment.
Additional ratification votes have since taken place in Nevada, Illinois and Virginia, which became the 38th state to ratify the ERA last January. Both the House and Senate are expected to move quickly to hold a vote on the joint resolution, Speier said.
“This is a historic and monumental step forward for all 94 percent of Americans who agree that women should have equal rights in our Constitution,” said Carol Jenkins, president and CEO of the ERA Coalition. “In a time of deep division, here is something we all agree on: There can be no time limit on equality. We thank senators Cardin and Murkowski and representatives Speier and Reed for their bipartisan leadership and tireless commitment to equality.”