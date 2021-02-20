ALBANY — Congressman Tom Reed said he knows first-hand what it’s like to be on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s bad side.
The Corning Republican, a frequent critic of the Democratic governor, said he was on the receiving end of a “45-minute rant” by the governor on the phone while the congressman was on the road.
“This is the typical MO of Gov. Cuomo,” Reed said in a conference call with reporters this week, regarding Cuomo’s apparent hard-hitting style against people who oppose his agenda or publicly challenge him.
The latest to allegedly be on the receiving end of Cuomo’s wrath: A fellow Democrat, state Assembly member Ron Kim, who told reporters last week that Cuomo threatened to “destroy” him if he didn’t get The New York Post to retract a statement in which he claimed the administration admitted it was withholding data about deaths in nursing homes because it was “trying to dodge having any incriminating evidence” that might get it in trouble with the U.S. Justice Department.
However, it’s not Cuomo’s take-no-prisoners political style that Reed said he cares as much about as he does the governor’s handling and reporting of the 15,000 nursing home patient deaths from COVID-19. Reed blamed the deaths entirely on the administration’s March 25 directive that allowed nursing homes to take in recovering covid patients. The directive by State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker was later rescinded.
Reed called it “Gov. Cuomo’s death order.”
The Cuomo administration is under fire for under-reporting nursing home deaths by as much as 50 percent. And most recently, Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, told Democratic lawmakers that the administration delayed releasing data to the Legislature about the deaths because officials “froze” over worries the information was “going to be used against us” by the Justice Department under the Trump administration.
Reed, whose name is mentioned as a possible gubernatorial challenger in 2022, lauded investigations launched by federal prosecutors and the FBI, which are probing the Cuomo administration’s handling of nursing homes and long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 crisis. Additionally, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York has started an investigation focusing on the work of some of the senior members of the governor’s coronavirus task force, including DeRosa.
The U.S. Justice Department also is examining the task force to determine whether the state intentionally manipulated data regarding nursing home deaths.
“We’re very pleased to see the U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI investigating the coverup,” said Reed. “That is a good step in the right direction. …This is just the tip of the iceberg.”
He also expects a congressional probe in the House Ways and Means Committee, of which he is a member of the minority.
Reed said from what he knows, there is “enough evidence to charge DeRosa” and even Cuomo with crimes, suggesting possible charges of obstruction of justice and perjury for allegedly withholding information from the federal government on the nursing home deaths.
“Others have gone to jail for less,” Reed said.
Cuomo’s senior advisor, Rich Azzopardi, said the administration did not withhold records from the Justice Department, though he acknowledged that some data requested in October had taken time to collect and produce.
The Associated Press contributed information to this story.