CORNING — Congressman Tom Reed is praising the work of law enforcement following the arrest of a suspect accused of throwing a brick through his campaign office window last Aug. 26 and threatening the lawmaker and many other politicians with a note attached to a dead animal in front of his home in October.
Jack L. Kahabka, 21, of Watkins Glen was charged by Corning police Thursday with making terroristic threats and third-degree criminal mischief, both felonies.
“Today, we are incredibly thankful that our family can rest easier knowing the person who threatened and intimidated us this past fall has been arrested,” Reed said. “We continue to be grateful for the remarkable efforts of local, state and federal law enforcement officers who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe. We applaud the service of these dedicated men and women.
Reed also thanked the community for its support.
“Our family appreciates it more than you know,” he said. “While this incident greatly impacted our family, we hope this starts the closure and healing process in this matter.”
According to the police complaint, Kahabka is also accused of leaving a dead rat at the front door of Reed’s home on Oct. 23 with a family member’s name attached to it, as well as leaving a brick with a note threatening the Corning Republican, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, then-President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.
At the time, Reed blamed far left elements for throwing the brick through his Market Street campaign office.
The FBI assisted Corning police in the investigation.