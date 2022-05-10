WASHINGTON — Congressman Tom Reed has resigned, his office announced Tuesday afternoon.
“After almost 12 years in Congress, today is my last day,” he said during a speech in the House chamber. “It has been an honor to serve with you all from both parties. I love this institution, as it still exemplifies what is best about our government. We are the people’s house. While I am proud that we put people before politics, there is much more to do. I am leaving to continue that work and hope to have a greater impact on our country.”