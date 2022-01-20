GENEVA — One of the hallmarks of Congressman Tom Reed’s tenure in the House had been his weekly phone calls with national and local reporters, where he would touch on topics of his choice — anything from legislation he’s supporting to criticism of policies he opposes.
Those press sessions went away in March 2021 after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against Reed, a Corning Republican who represents the 23rd District. He ultimately apologized for his transgression, blaming the incident in part on a drinking problem he said he’d addressed. Reed also announced he was not running for office — either another term in the House or a possible run for governor.
On Wednesday morning, Reed returned to those weekly calls, hosting a 30-minute session with reporters. The reason he returned to the weekly calls? Reed said it was media members and the public urging him to do so.
“We had many folks say how important this was,” he said. “We’d heard that multiple times.”
Reed is now in his last year in the House, and acknowledged that the job is a bit less hectic when you’re not running for reelection.
“It frees you up,” he said. “You’re not spending time on political obligations.”
Another moderate Republican, John Katko, R-24 of Camillus, also is in his last year in the House. Katko announced Friday he would not seek a fifth term, citing family concerns. Katko was one of just 10 House Republicans to vote in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the U.S. Capitol riot.
Reed also criticized Trump but did not vote for his impeachment in part because Trump was leaving office.
When asked for reaction to Katko’s decision, Reed wouldn’t speculate.
“I wish him well,” Reed said of Katko. “I respect John Katko. He has served his district well.”
Reed and Katko were two of 13 House GOP members to join Democrats in approving President Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Both said they did so because of the need to rebuild the nation’s transportation network and expand high-speed internet service. While vilified by conservative Republicans for their votes, both championed the legislation.
“It’s easier to vote no, but voting yes” is the right thing to do, Reed said, noting that $12.5 billion is coming to New York for road and bridge repairs, as well as millions for broadband expansion in underserved areas, many of which Reed said are in the 23rd District.
Broadband expansion, potentially, also means more jobs for one of his district’s largest employers, Corning Inc., which manufactures fiber-optic cable for broadband.
“These are once-in-a-generation investments in infrastructure,” Reed said. “You’re going to hear a lot more about these over the next 12 months.”
Reed said some of the criticism on his vote for Biden’s bill was the belief that it would lead to passage of the president’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better legislation, which would expand the nation’s social safety net, reduce childcare and healthcare costs, and address climate change. That has not happened, he noted.
Reed and Katko do not support the bill.
The package is in limbo, although some in Washington are suggesting components of the bill that, potentially, could get broader support could be broken off into individual bills. Greater childcare funding is one area mentioned.
Reed isn’t sure there is appetite for this approach.
There are “probably individual sections that could be bipartisan,” said Reed, but the overall legislation is “so contaminated with partisan politics” that such a scenario could be a reach.