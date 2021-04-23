While Congressman Tom Reed keeps a low profile amid sexual harassment allegations brought before the House Ethics Committee, talk has begun in Republican circles about who might vie to succeed him on the GOP side.
Reed, of Corning, said he will not seek elected office in 2022 — either his 23rd District seat in the House or as a potential candidate for governor.
Muddying the waters is an upcoming reapportionment of congressional seats following the recently completed 2020 census, which could affect the decisions of prospective candidates, a local Republican official noted. The state is expected to lose 1-2 seats because of national population changes, meaning the 23rd District, which includes about half of Ontario County and all of Yates and Seneca, likely won’t look the same.
States themselves create the districts based on how many seats they receive based on population.
As for Reed, he has been relatively silent since mid-March after a former lobbyist accused him of sexual misconduct in a Minneapolis bar in 2017. Reed blamed the incident on his abuse of alcohol at the time.
No press releases have come from his office since his apology for what transpired, and he had been largely absent from his social media platforms until Monday, when a Facebook post said his office vowed to provide updates on congressional actions. Reed has not hosted his weekly press calls since the allegations surfaced in a Washington Post story published March 22.
Additionally, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania replaced Reed recently as Republican co-chair of the 58-member Problem Solvers Caucus.
An email this week to Reed’s spokesperson, Nate Sizemore, asking when the congressman may become more visible went unanswered.
In the meantime, one Republican has announced he will look to succeed Reed.
Andrew McCarthy, 34, of Olean, said he plans a formal announcement in the next few weeks.
McCarthy said he began formulating his plan to run for Congress before Reed’s recent announcement that he wouldn’t run for re-election or for New York governor. McCarthy said he planned to run in a Republican primary and challenge Reed if the Corning congressman decided to run for a seventh two-year term.
McCarthy believes former state Sen. Cathy Young of Olean, currently director of the New York Center for Excellence in Food and Agriculture at Cornell AgriTech in Geneva, is a likely candidate. She left the Senate two years ago to take the Cornell job.
Young said this week that a congressional run is premature.
“Since Congressman Reed announced his decision not to seek re-election, I’ve heard from many well respected leaders from throughout the district encouraging me to run,” she told the Finger Lakes Times in a statement. “As I’ve told them, next year’s election is a lifetime away in politics, and right now, I’m focused on my work at Cornell AgriTech to support our agriculture and food industries and create jobs for local families.”
The Times emailed Republican chairs in Ontario, Wayne and Seneca counties asking whether any other candidates on the GOP side had surfaced and whether they had concerns about Reed’s ability to govern given the allegations.
Ontario County GOP Chair Trisha Turner was the only one to respond as of Thursday afternoon. She indicated there could be a large field of hopefuls.
“Many are considering running for Congressman Tom Reed’s seat that will be open in 2022,” Turner said in a statement. “I am hearing many names of interest being floated around. I think it is important to note the upcoming redistricting process at the end of the year prior to petitions going out next February. The window will be small for people to decide to run for the seat. We will likely lose one to two New York congressional seats, which will dramatically change the congressional map.
“Congressional seats will be based on census information, which is currently delayed due to the pandemic. The uncertainty of district lines makes the decision difficult for those considering. We will need to wait to see how the lines will be drawn until we can assess viable candidates.”
Turner did not address Reed’s effectiveness to govern amid the allegations.