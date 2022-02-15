CORNING — Congressman Tom Reed has something in common with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
McConnell is under fire from former President Donald Trump and many GOP members after he criticized the Republican National Committee for censuring Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois for sitting on a Democrat-led House committee aggressively investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, siege at the U.S. Capitol. The committee has subpoenaed many in the former president’s inner circle.
The Senate Republican leader said the RNC was “singling out members of our party who may have different views than the majority.”
Reed, speaking with reporters during his weekly press call last week, agrees with the Kentucky senator.
“I join in Mitch McConnell’s concerns,” Reed, R-23 of Corning, said.
He said a Republican effort to frame the attack on the Capitol as “some type of honest discourse is something I’m going to adamantly disagree with.”
The RNC resolution accused the House panel of leading a “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse” — words that drew outrage from Democrats and firm pushback from several GOP senators.
Reed said the committee investigating Jan. 6 has a legitimate charge. “I support getting to the bottom” of the events leading up to the attack, he said.
Instead of punishing Cheney and Kinzinger, Reed said the party needs to “inspire the next generation” to support a Republican vision for the nation.
McConnell has refused to amplify Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud, even as polls suggest a vast majority of the Republican electorate believes — wrongly — that Biden did not win the 2020 election legitimately. Reed has said he disagrees with Republican claims that the election was stolen.
For many Republicans, the emerging choice heading into the midterm elections is clear: Either you’re with Trump or against him. That’s especially the case as Trump indicates he’s likely to seek the presidency again in 2024.
Reed, a staunch Trump ally during the former president’s four years in the White House, announced last year that he would not seek another term in the House.
Support for postal reforms
In his press call, Reed noted that he supported the bipartisan Postal Service Reform Act that passed in the House last week. The legislation would relieve the agency of tens of billions of dollars in liabilities its leaders said are preventing it from modernizing and providing efficient service.
According to The Washington Post, in 2006, the Postal Service, at that time a profitable agency, was ordered to prepay its retirees’ health-care costs. However, mail volume is down significantly, and the pre-funding requirement has accounted for $152.8 billion of the Postal Service’s $206.4 billion in liabilities.
With the elimination of the retiree health care pre-funding mandate, future postal retirees must enroll in Medicare.
According to Reed, another component of the legislation requires the Postal Service to develop and maintain a publicly available dashboard to track service performance and must report regularly on its operations and financial condition.
Reed noted that Majority Leader Charles Schumer of New York is promising a vote this week on the legislation in the Senate, where it has broad bipartisan support.
Reed said shoring up the finances of the Postal Service is imperative.
“Not just bills come through the mail,” he said, noting that many people get their prescriptions through the mail and many other important mailings.