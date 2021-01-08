Local Congressman John Katko had no trouble Thursday criticizing President Donald Trump following Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol building, calling Trump’s behavior “reprehensible.”
“The President’s conduct was completely reprehensible. He crossed a Rubicon he has not crossed before,” Katko, a Republican from Onondaga County, said in an afternoon Zoom meeting with area media. “I supported him until now, but I cannot support him going forward, and the party should not support him. He cannot be the standard-bearer for the party going forward.”
His colleague and fellow Republican, Rep. Tom Reed of Corning — who drew plaudits for his speech on the House floor late Wednesday night — was more reserved when discussing Trump’s rally and words to his supporters before they stormed the building.
“People will judge the President. History will judge the President and his legacy,” Reed said. “I will not judge the President ... I will say I was very concerned by the rhetoric at the (National) Mall.”
Reed, whose 23rd Congressional District includes the eastern half of Ontario County, as well as all of Yates and Seneca counties, also discussed his speech hours after the Electoral College vote certification was temporarily derailed. He crossed the aisle in a display of bipartisanship that got a standing ovation from Democrats seated around him.
“Make no mistake to my colleagues on the Democratic side of the aisle. I will be passionate in my disagreement with you. I will be passionate in my ideas for the future of this country. And I will fight for my Republican ideas I hold near and dear,” Reed said in the speech. “I will stand with you tonight to send a message to the nation and all Americans that what we saw today was not American and what we see tonight in this body shall be what we do in America and that is to transfer power in a peaceful way.”
“I thought it was symbolic to send that message,” Reed said during a Zoom conference after Katko’s. “After we got back to business and as the night went on, I became more invigorated by American democracy. We wanted to show mob rule will not win.”
Katko, whose 24th Congressional District includes Wayne County, said trying to get the President removed from office via the 25th Amendment — which has been suggested by some, including U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York — would be a waste of time with President-elect Biden’s inauguration less than two weeks away.
“It’s not a quick process. This isn’t something where you tap someone on the shoulder and say, ‘Let’s do this,’” he said. “It’s kind of a moot conversation at this point. I’m not saying the point is moot because I don’t want it. I’m saying it’s moot because of the timeline. I am looking forward to Jan. 20.”
Reed said he was glad to see the President acknowledge his defeat in the November election and say there would be an “orderly transition.” That statement was posted Thursday on Twitter by Trump’s social media director.
“On Jan. 20, we will have President-elect Biden become our President for the next four years. That’s the way it’s supposed to be,” Reed said. “What we do over the next 13 days is up to my colleagues, and I ask the President (Trump) to search his soul.”
Katko and Reed agreed in rebuffing criticism of the Capitol Police, which was overwhelmed by protesters.
Katko did say he was “shocked” by the lack of security outside the Capitol building before the riot.
“It was almost like business as usual, but the Capitol Police did their job. I saw officers with bloody hands and torn clothes,” he said. “I am more concerned about the command structure. The Capitol Police are great at keeping people safe inside the building. They are not so good with crowd control. It was stunning to see how quickly they (the protesters) got in.”
Said Reed: “I’ve watched the Capitol Police in action. They are some of the best and brightest men and women I’ve ever seen. They were just outmanned and overwhelmed. They did their best considering the situation.”
The two area congressmen said they did not consider themselves in danger during the riot. Reed said he was locked in his office with staffers, watching the events on TV, while Katko said he was “hunkered down” in an undisclosed location.
“It was one of the most disheartening moments in my entire life. It was one of fear, one of sadness and one of disappointment,” Reed said. “Today is new day, but it’s not a sad day. It’s a day to reflect, engage and energize.”