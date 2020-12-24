WASHINGTON — Congressman John Katko said the $900 billion pandemic relief package passed by the House and Senate is an example of something in short supply in the Capitol these days.
“You gotta compromise,” Katko, R-24 of Camillus, said in a Zoom press conference with local reporters Tuesday afternoon. “Compromise is not a dirty word.”
The bill, awaiting President Trump’s signature, will finally deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a frightening surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
However, Trump assailed the bipartisan $900 billion package in a video he tweeted out Tuesday night and suggested he may not sign the legislation. He called on lawmakers to increase direct payments for most Americans from $600 to $2,000 for individuals and $4,000 for couples.
Katko hopes the president signs the bill, issuing the following statement Wednesday afternoon:
“Perfect is the enemy of progress,” said Katko. “The pandemic relief bill was developed by Democrats and Republicans, including members of the administration. It passed with widespread bipartisan support and will deliver immediate and much-needed relief. This measure bolsters our local pandemic response and provides direct relief to working families, small businesses, hospitals, and schools. I’m ready and willing to continue working on additional relief, but believe we must act now to get this important aid to the frontlines and I urge the president to sign this measure into law.”
Katko said the Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group he is a member of and for which Congressman Tom Reed, R-23 of Corning, is the Republican chair, was instrumental in getting the long-delayed bill passed.
The Problem Solvers offered a $908 billion plan that built a middle-ground position that the top four leaders of Congress — the GOP and Democratic leaders of both the House and Senate — used as the basis for their talks. The lawmakers urged leaders on both sides to back off of hard-line positions.
“It has taken far too long to reach a compromise and deliver this aid,” Katko said in a statement after the bill’s easy passage in the Democratic-controlled House on Monday. “Throughout this process, I worked with my fellow members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus to help re-ignite negotiations and push leaders in both the House and Senate to resume negotiations by crafting a COVID-19 relief package that formed the basis for the final package passed by the House tonight. While this package does not include everything we’ve advocated for, it is a substantial start in providing impactful, direct relief for central New York to help us through these turbulent times. There is more Congress can do, and I remain firm in my commitment to partnering with local government officials and community leaders to address local need.”
The bill combines coronavirus-fighting funds with financial relief for individuals and businesses. It would establish a temporary $300-per-week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses, restaurants and theaters and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.
Said Reed on Monday: “When we started working on a bipartisan, bicameral relief package in the fall, we did so because we fundamentally care about the needs of the American people. In passing this COVID-19 relief deal tonight, we are ensuring small businesses, school districts, health care providers, nursing homes, individuals, and working families across New York will not go into the holidays without the support they deserve. Working with our Senate partners, we are confident that this new way of governing will become commonplace in Washington so the American people are once again the priority.”
While Katko and Reed call the package a breakthrough, the bill is missing direct aid to state and local governments, which in New York have lost millions in revenue, much of it through reduced sales tax collections.
Many municipalities have cut spending and raised taxes to make up for plummeting revenues.
Katko said he supports aid for state and local governments but blamed Democrats for not compromising on what he claimed was a Republican offer to limit liability from COVID-19-related lawsuits in exchange for the assistance.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has opposed relief aid for state and local governments, calling it a “Blue state bailout.”
Katko said Democrats ultimately agreed to a bill that was far smaller than one the White House proposed over the summer. He claimed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats didn’t want to give President Trump a win ahead of the election.
“She ended up getting a lot less because of it,” Katko said.
Democrats denied they delayed the bill for political purposes and said they will work in the new year for additional stimulus money, including aid to state and local governments.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.