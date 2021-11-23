WASHINGTON — House members Tom Reed and John Katko were vilified in some Republican circles for supporting the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill signed into law last week by President Joe Biden.
Both defended their votes, saying the spending package was good for their respective districts and the nation, although only 11 other Republicans joined them in supporting the Democratic legislation.
Those critics won’t be able to do the same for the $2 trillion social and environment bill Democrats passed Friday.
Reed, Katko and the rest of the House Republicans voted against the bill (as did one Democrat), which now moves on to the Senate.
Both Reed and Katko have long opposed the bill, which offers universal prekindergarten, child care tax credits that extend well into the middle class, greater financial aid for college, price controls for prescription drugs, billions of dollars in housing support, along with funding for home and community care for older Americans.
Additionally, the bill would spend $500 billion to encourage the shift of the U.S. economy from fossil fuels to renewable energy and electric cars to address global warming. The measure would also finance a new requirement for four weeks of paid family leave and create temporary work permits so millions of immigrants could remain in the U.S. up to a decade. Both face an uncertain fate in the Senate.
The package would largely be paid for with tax increases on high earners and corporations, estimated to bring in nearly $1.5 trillion over 10 years.
Both Reed and Katko claim the bill is a move towards socialism.
“I have always been adamantly opposed to the so-called ‘Build Back Better’ Bill,” Reed, R-23, Corning, said. “This reckless spending bill is a socialist wish list that will crush American families, workers and small businesses. We need to work together to solve the problems facing this country, but instead the extremists in the Democrat party made no attempt to find common ground and reach across the aisle. The American people, who will suffer the consequences of this bill, deserve better from Washington.”
Katko, R-24, Camillus, said the massive spending bill is not only too expensive, but wrong on policy as well.
“I joined my Republican colleagues in the House in voting ‘no’ on the reckless multi-trillion-dollar spending bill, known as the Build Back Better Act,” he said. “This measure authorizes one of the largest expansions of the federal government in our nation’s history. It contains radical Green New Deal policies, threatens to further balloon our national debt, provides taxpayer-funded benefits to individuals who enter our country illegally, and according to the Tax Policy Center, would raise taxes on middle-class Americans by 30%.
“Central New Yorkers are concerned about rising inflation, the supply chain crisis and securing our border,” Katko continued. “The Build Back Better Act earned bipartisan opposition for good reason. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senator Bernie Sanders and the other authors of this socialist spending bill chose to ignore vital issues and instead prioritize the far-left’s longstanding policy objectives.”
That chamber’s 50-50 split plus solid GOP opposition gives every Democrat veto power. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who helped slash the bill’s 10-year cost from its earlier $3.5 trillion, has opposed the family leave provision. And the Senate parliamentarian enforces rules that make it hard to include policy-heavy provisions like major immigration law changes.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.