OSWEGO — Congressional members representing Lake Ontario shoreline communities are sponsoring legislation that would allow property owners to take legal action against the International Joint Commission for flooding damage they believe the U.S.-Canadian agency has caused through lake-level mismanagement.
The House members said that currently the IJC is immune from lawsuits.
That immunity would be removed through the IJC Accountability Act, which has been introduced by congressmen John Katko, R-24 0f Camillus, Joe Morelle, D-25 of Irondequoit, and Anthony Brindisi, D-22 of Utica.
In 2017 and 2019, communities along Lake Ontario’s southern shore experienced record water levels, resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure.
Katko, Brindisi and Morelle said they have worked together to try to hold the IJC accountable for “failing to protect coastal communities,” as well as urging steps to prevent further damage by maximizing outflows while developing a “realistic plan” for managing Lake Ontario water levels.
The IJC Accountability Act, said the House members, will allow impacted communities to pursue legal action against the IJC for failing to prevent past, but also future, flooding damage.
The IJC’s charge includes regulation of water levels on Lake Ontario.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is predicting lake levels may reach or exceed previous levels this spring, the House members noted.
“High water levels along Lake Ontario have devastated homes, businesses and infrastructure in our region, and we’re not seeing an adequate response from the IJC,” Katko said. “Homeowners and business owners alike have been forced to pay thousands of dollars to make repairs to keep their homes safe and their businesses open. The IJC has failed to adequately protect our shoreline communities against costly damage, and this legislation aims to hold this organization accountable and ensure impacted communities have the ability to seek restitution.”
Added Brindisi: “It is time the IJC is held accountable for their carelessness, futility and inaction. I’ve met with families, toured businesses and seen the devastation flooding has caused in these communities. I stand with this community when I say enough is enough. This bill will bring accountability to the IJC and allow flood victims to have their day in court.”
Sodus Point Mayor Dave McDowell supports the legislative efforts.
“Sodus Point and many communities across Lake Ontario’s southern shore are still recovering from, and paying for, the costly flooding we experienced in 2017 and 2019,” McDowell said. “Now, as we see reports that upcoming lake levels will reach or exceed previous years, Wayne County residents will again be forced to pay for pricey repairs, through no fault of their own. I am glad to see Congressman Katko leading efforts to hold the IJC accountable for their inaction and proud to stand with him in calling on the IJC to prevent additional flooding.”
Jason Livesey, owner of Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In, said “high water levels have forced us to invest thousands of dollars to make repairs and keep this business open — and we expect it will take many tens of thousands more. Without a proper response from the IJC, I fear that persistent flooding will result in additional losses to our local economy and dramatically change access to Lake Ontario forever.”