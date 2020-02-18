SYRACUSE — Congressmen representing shoreline communities in western and central New York are urging greater releases of water from Lake Ontario in the face of another year of devastating flooding.
Reps. John Katko, R-24 of Camillus, Anthony Brindisi, D-22 of Utica, and Joe Morelle, D-25 of Irondequoit, have sent a letter to chairs Jane Corwin and Pierre Beland of the International Joint Commission requesting outflows from the Moses-Saunders Dam on the St. Lawrence River “be maintained above Plan 2014 limits.”
The congressmen say recent estimates from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project water levels on Lake Ontario will reach those of 2019, resulting in severe damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure.
In a letter to Corwin and Beland, the lawmakers stated that “as you know, water levels on Lake Ontario currently stand at 246.5 feet, significantly higher than the average water level for February of 2019. Given the devastation caused by flooding across Lake Ontario’s southern shore last year, it is even more concerning that estimates from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project water levels will continue to exceed 2019 levels in the coming months and likely pass historic maximums.
“On Feb. 6, 2020, the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board submitted a letter to the IJC outlining strategies under consideration to address high water levels in the coming months. In this letter, the LOSLR Board stated that they were considering maintaining maximum outflows from the Moses-Saunders Dam through as late as April 15, 2020, exceeding the … limit designated by Plan 2014 to protect navigation interests. Additionally, the LOSLR Board indicated that such a course of action would have a potentially lower economic impact on commercial navigation through the St. Lawrence Seaway, given the smaller volume of products typically transported at the beginning of the shipping season.”
The letter states additionally that “in the interest of preventing additional catastrophic damage to coastal communities across Lake Ontario, we request that the IJC formally recommend such a course of action to the LOSLR Board and work to maintain the highest possible outflows from the Moses-Saunders Dam in the coming months.”