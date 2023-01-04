WASHINGTON — The region’s new congressional representative, Claudia Tenney, R-24 of Canandaigua, announced her Washington and district offices on Tuesday, along with naming key staff members.
Tenney previously represented the 22nd Congressional District for two terms in the House. In 2022, Tenney chose to run in the newly drawn 24th District instead of the 22nd, which was reconfigured.
The 24th now includes Ontario, Wayne, Seneca and Yates counties, among many others.
“I made a commitment to the residents of New York’s 24th District that we would be ready to serve you on day one of the new Congress, and I am honored that we have made good on this promise,” she said in a news release. “Our new office locations and excellent team of seasoned policy and customer service professionals will provide the highest level of support and care to every resident of the 24th District. Our commitment to this community is that we will serve transparently with honor, integrity, and compassion. We will provide top-tier constituent services and work proactively to address the full range of constituent needs and concerns while advancing policies that improve our region, uphold the Constitution and make our nation stronger than ever.”
Tenney announced that her Washington office address is 2349 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515. The office is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and its phone number is 202-225-3665.
She has three district offices will full-time hours, the most local being at 7171 Pittsford-Victor Road in the town of Victor; that is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, also. The office’s phone number is 585-869-2060.
Tenney’s team of caseworkers will host regular mobile office hours in communities across the 24th District, the office said. Mobile office hour sessions will be announced monthly on a rolling basis in all 12 counties of the 24th District.
Her senior staff:
• Nick Stewart (chief of staff): Stewart has more than 10 years of service experience at the federal level, a majority spent serving constituents of Central New York in the House of Representatives. Since 2020, he has served as Tenney’s chief of staff. He previously served in the Trump administration as a senior official at the State Department from 2017 to 2020.
• Spencer Carr (deputy chief of staff): Carr worked on Tenney’s campaign in 2018 and 2020 before serving as her campaign manager on her 2022 campaign. Carr also has experience working for Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and Congressman David Kustoff of Tennessee.
• Meg Deneen (press secretary): Deneen joined Tenney’s team recently. Prior to joining Tenney, Deneen spent two years working for Congressman Mike Turner (Ohio) in communications and on his reelection campaign. Following her time with Turner, she was at the National Republican Congressional Committee.
• George Iverson (legislative director): Iverson has worked in a variety of policy and operations roles for Tenney.
• Michael Stadelmaier (district director): Stadelmaier has worked in Tenney’s first and second terms in different roles. Before working for Tenney, he worked for the New York State Assembly and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.
• Jason Phelps (director of constituent services): Phelps started his congressional career with Congressman Sherwood Boehlert for many years and for a number of succeeding congressional representatives.
• George McNerney (Western New York regional director): He has several years of experience with the House of Representatives, including former House members Chris Jacobs and Chris Collins.