WASHINGTON — In April, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney hosted a district-wide Farm Bill Listening Tour, where she heard from farmers about what they think should be legislative priorities in the wide-ranging spending package that is considered every five years. More than 100 farmers turned out to provide input on the bill, which sets national agriculture, nutrition, conservation and forestry policies and is up for consideration in Congress this year.
On Wednesday, Tenney, R-24 of Canandaigua, outlined her priorities for the 2023 bill in a letter to the House Committee on Agriculture.
“New York’s 24th District is the top agriculture and dairy-producing district in our state and among the largest in the Northeast,” Tenney said. “It is absolutely essential that this year’s Farm Bill reflects our community’s priorities and input. I will continue to advocate for our region to ensure this year’s Farm Bill delivers positive results for agricultural producers and farmers in our district.”
The following are among her top asks for the 2023 Farm Bill:
• Do not make any cuts to Farm Bill programs.
• Allow Federal Crop Insurance to be reformed to cover a wider range of items and better fit the needs of specialty crop growers.
• Support funding for the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, educational support for farmers, and the research and monitoring of invasive species.
• Consider raising the Dairy Margin Coverage Tier 1 level’s 5 million-pound limit to better reflect the consolidation that has occurred in the dairy industry over the past five years. The DMC program is a voluntary program that provides dairy operations with risk management coverage that will pay producers when the difference between the national price of milk and the average cost of feed falls below a certain level selected by the program participants.
• Prioritize the cultivation and opening of foreign markets for U.S. agricultural goods and ensure fairer access to these foreign markets.
• Improve support for the nation’s maple syrup industry, including by reforming the Acer Access and Development grant program to better incorporate input from farmers, classify maple syrup as a specialty crop, and boost the domestic market for maple syrup. The Acer Access and Development Program is a competitive grant program that promotes the domestic maple syrup industry through activities associated with research and education related to maple syrup production, natural resource sustainability in the maple syrup industry, and the marketing of maple syrup and maple-sap products.
• Mandate the National Agricultural Statistics Service to expand its collection of grape production data from the top two states to the top five states nationwide. New York is the third-leading grape producer in the nation after California and Washington.
• Address the loss of prime agricultural land to solar farms.
Tenney also noted in the letter that farmers expressed opinions on some issues outside of the scope of the Farm Bill, but of big concern to them. They include the program that brings some migrant workers to the U.S. each year.
“The H-2A visa process for temporary farm workers must be reformed,” she said. “The current process is far too bureaucratic, costly, and difficult to navigate for farmers. Further, it does not address the needs of the dairy industry. ... We must enforce our immigration laws, secure the border, and put America first. As we do, we must also recognize the labor challenges our farmers are facing today and advocate for reforms to the H-2A program so it enables these small businesses to continue their operations.”