WASHINGTON — Rep. Claudia Tenney was one of 10 Republicans and six Democrats from New York to vote in favor of an 11th-hour, bipartisan debt ceiling and budget cuts package Thursday.
The hard-fought compromise pleased few, but lawmakers said it was better than the alternative — a devastating economic upheaval if Congress failed to act. Tensions ran high as hard-right Republicans refused the deal, but President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy assembled a bipartisan coalition to push to passage on a robust 314-117 vote late Wednesday. More Democrats (165) voted for the bill than Republicans (149).
In the region, Democrat Joe Morelle, D-25, and Republicans Nick Langworthy (23) and Brandon Williams (22) voted in favor of the package.
The Senate could vote on the measure as early as Thursday before a fast-approaching deadline that could result in the U.S. government defaulting on its debts as early as Monday.
While hard-right Republicans and left-leaning Democrats assailed the package, Tenney said it was a significant step toward curbing spending.
“The Fiscal Responsibility Act is the single largest deficit reduction package in our nation’s history,” Tenney said in a press release. “It will deliver billions in immediate savings and takes concrete steps to reduce our spending and hold Joe Biden accountable. It is an important part of restoring fiscal responsibility and accountability in Washington.”
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said the spending restrictions in the package would reduce deficits by $1.5 trillion over the decade, a top goal for the Republicans trying to curb the debt load.
Tenney said, “Joe Biden’s excessive spending and irresponsible policies have put our nation on the brink of an unprecedented economic crisis. By implementing these spending cuts and achieving these important fiscal reforms, we are holding the White House and Senate Democrats accountable. There is much more work to be done, and this legislation marks the start of the process, not the end of it. House Republicans will continue to lead the way to limit out-of-control spending, save taxpayer dollars, reduce taxes, and grow our economy.”
Biden watched the tally from Colorado Springs where he was scheduled to deliver the commencement address at the U.S. Air Force Academy Thursday. He phoned McCarthy and the other congressional leaders after the vote. In a statement, he called the outcome “good news for the American people and the American economy.”
Biden had been calling lawmakers directly to shore up support. McCarthy worked to sell skeptical fellow Republicans, even fending off challenges to his leadership.
A similar bipartisan effort from Democrats and Republicans will be needed in the Senate to overcome objections.
Overall, the 99-page bill would make some inroads in curbing the nation’s deficits as Republicans demanded, without rolling back Trump-era tax breaks as Biden wanted. To pass it, Biden and McCarthy counted on support from the political center, a rarity in a divided Washington.
In a compromise, the package restricts spending for the next two years, suspends the debt ceiling into January 2025, and changes some policies, including imposing new work requirements for older Americans receiving food aid and green-lighting an Appalachian natural gas line that many Democrats oppose. It bolsters funds for defense and veterans, and guts new money for Internal Revenue Service agents.
However, in a surprise that complicated Republicans’ support, the Congressional Budget Office said the GOP’s drive to impose work requirements on older Americans receiving food stamps would end up boosting spending by $2.1 billion over the time period. That’s because the final deal exempts veterans and homeless people, expanding the food stamp rolls by 78,000 people monthly, the CBO said.
Raising the nation’s debt limit, now $31 trillion, ensures the Treasury can borrow to pay already incurred U.S. debts.