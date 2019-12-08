SENECA — Four new cells completed, four new cells to go at the Ontario County Landfill.
Casella Waste Systems announced last week that construction of the newest cell for deposit of waste has been completed as part of the 43.5-acre expansion of the 389-acre landfill approved in February 2016. Without the expansion, the landfill would have reached capacity and closed by now.
It will be able to operate until 2028 now, based on current amounts of waste deposited. Its operating permit limits the landfill to 299,000 tons a year.
The new cells feature a geothermal loop installed on the floor of the cell that will be used to heat the new maintenance building, avoiding the use of fossil fuel to heat the structure. It works by taking the heat generated by decomposing waste to heat and pump a mixture of water and propylene glycol through the two mile-long loop in the cell and then through the maintenance building.
Landfill engineer Amy Dill said each of the eight cells contains enough airspace to deposit waste for a year to a year and a half, bringing the landfill to capacity by 2028.