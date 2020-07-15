WATERLOO — Delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, construction of a new Purple Heart Monument in LaFayette Park has begun.
When completed in a few weeks, the granite monument will be engraved with the names and service information of nominated military veterans who received the Purple Heart medal for being wounded or killed in combat. To date, the names of more than 70 Purple Heart recipients have been submitted.
Sponsored by the village government, the project was announced by Mayor Jack O’Connor in December. People can still nominate Purple Heart recipients to have their names engraved on the monument by contacting the village offices at 41 W. Main St., (315) 539-9131.
“I’m impressed with how much people and groups are willing to help with this project,” said Village Administrator Don Northrup.
Plans call for the monument to be completed in time for a “soft” opening and unveiling on Aug. 7. A formal dedication will be planned for May 30, 2021, during the village’s Celebrate Commemorate Memorial Day Weekend.
“This shows what can be accomplished when we all work together. This will do the village proud,” said O’Connor.
An update on the project was given at Monday’s Village Board meeting.
Other action at the meeting included:
HONORED: Retiring police officers Sgt. Rod Kraft and Sgt. Lee Marquart were honored for their combined 47 years of service to the village. Kraft will continue as school resource officer on a part-time basis. Marquart will become the village’s new code enforcement officer.
SOUTH SIDE WATER, STREET PROJECT: Work begins today on a project to install new water lines on Grove, Washington and Illick streets and Disbrow Avenue off Church Street, followed by resurfacing the streets with new pavement. The work is being done by low bidder Roadtek LLC of Williamson.