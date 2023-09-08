LYONS — Construction on Wayne County’s Emergency Medical Services headquarters at the County Complex off of Route 31 is expected to start next month.
At its Sept. 19 meeting, the Board of Supervisors is expected to award bids on the project.
The general construction bid was expected to be awarded to Nicoletta Building Contractors of Clyde, which had a low bid of about $3.5 million.
The other low bids expected to be awarded: Landry Mechanical Engineers of LeRoy for plumbing with a bid of $265,000; Pipitone Enterprise of Churchville with a bid of $621,000 for mechanical (HVAC); and Concord Electric Corporation of Rochester with a bid of $685,000 for electrical.
County Administrator Rick House said officials were pleased with the number of bidders for all phases of the EMS headquarters project.
Overall, the building project is set to cost the county roughly $7.5 million when including equipment, furniture, construction management, contingencies and more, according to a county resolution expected to get approval from the Public Safety Committee.
To pay for the project, county supervisors are expected to transfer about $4.47 million from the unassigned general fund. About $2.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money was used, also, for the establishment of the agency.
In all, the county will have spent about $8 million to establish EMS services in an effort to improve response times to emergency calls county wide and provide medics with higher levels of training.
“This is an expensive proposition for the county,” House said, adding that it is one that’s necessary given that lives could be at stake if aid is not rendered quickly in an emergency.
Additionally, that $8 million figure is going to grow. The county plans to build a second base on Route 104 in Sodus soon, while, in the second phase of the EMS project, bases will be established in Rose and Walworth to provide coverage and augment existing EMS agencies in each part of the county.
The county agency began operations at the former Lyons Town Ambulance base July 1 and has an agreement with the Alton Fire Department in Sodus to operate a second temporary base at its firehouse at 5755 Route 14 facility. The use of the fire station is at no cost to the county.
The Alton station will likely not be operational until later this month, House said.
“We are still trying to recruit personnel to cover that operation,” he said.